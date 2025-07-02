NAL Accepts Renegades' Departure for 2026 Season

July 2, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL) News Release







Hickory, NC - The National Arena League (NAL) has officially accepted the Beaumont Renegades' request to step away from league participation for the upcoming 2026 season.

This decision comes following formal communication from the Renegades organization, and in accordance with NAL governance procedures. While the Renegades do not plan to compete in the 2026 NAL season, the league remains appreciative of their past contributions and the role they played in shaping a competitive 2025 campaign.

"The National Arena League and its Board of Directors always strive to act in the best interest of the league and its member organizations," said Commissioner Brandon Ikard. "We wish the Beaumont Renegades nothing but success in all their future endeavors and thank them for their professionalism throughout this process."

The league does not view this as a permanent separation. The door remains open for future collaboration or possible readmittance, should circumstances align and mutual interest remain.

For more information on the National Arena League and league updates, visit www.nationalarenaleague.com.







National Arena League Stories from July 2, 2025

