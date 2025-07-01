Grand Rapids Gold's Steve Jbara Makes History as First Ever Back-To-Back NBA G League Executive of the Year

July 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The NBA G League has officially named Grand Rapids Gold Owner and President Steve Jbara the 2024-25 Executive of the Year, marking the second consecutive season he has received this award. Jbara is now the first executive in NBA G League history to earn the award in back-to-back years.

Voted on by fellow team presidents across the league, the Executive of the Year Award recognizes outstanding leadership, innovation, and impact on the business side of the franchise.

Under Jbara's leadership, the Gold have continued to raise the bar for excellence in the G League. From record-setting ticket sales and nationally recognized marketing campaigns, the Gold continue to grow both their fanbase and their impact in the NBA G League.

"This award is a tremendous honor, and I'm humbled to be recognized again among such an accomplished group of executives," said Jbara. "But more than anything, this is a reflection of the incredible team I get to work alongside every day in Grand Rapids. Our front office, game day staff, partners, and fans are the reason we're able to do what we do. We've worked tirelessly to create something special here, and I'm incredibly proud of how far we've come and where we're headed. I'm also incredibly thankful for our partnership with the Denver Nuggets and the continued support from the Grand Rapids community."

For media-related inquires and interview requests, contact Brittney DeLand at bwhitefield@nbagrandrapids.com or 248-563-8736. For more information on the Grand Rapids Gold, visit www.nbagrandrapids.com.







NBA G League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.