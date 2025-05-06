Grand Rapids Gold Announce 2025 Gold Academy Summer Camp Dates

May 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, announced today its 2025 Gold Academy Schedule. The team will hold three week-long basketball camps for children ages 8-14. Each program covers on-court fundamental instruction and are designed to build basic skills alongside members of the NBA G League staff. All skill levels are welcome.

Current locations and times:

MSA Fieldhouse | June 23-26

8am to noon, Monday through Thursday

Holland Recreation | July 7-10

8am to noon, Monday through Thursday

The Courthouse| July 14-17

8am to noon, Monday through Thursday

Camp includes:

Gold Academy t-shirt

For more information on clinics, contact Trey Conner at tconner@nbagrandrapids.com .

