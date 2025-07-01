New Orleans Pelicans to Play Preseason Game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team will return to Birmingham for a preseason game, presented by Catalyst by Southern Research, for the third time in four seasons as New Orleans takes on the Houston Rockets at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Legacy Arena at the BJCC is home to the Birmingham Squadron, the Pelicans' NBA G League affiliate, and has hosted several high-profile events, including both NCAA Men's and Women's March Madness in the past three years.

"We are ecstatic to welcome the New Orleans Pelicans and NBA basketball back to Birmingham," said Birmingham Squadron general manager Leslie Claybrook. "The excitement and energy our city brought to the last two preseason NBA contests at Legacy Arena at the BJCC was unmatched and we look forward to this game providing momentum for the Squadron as we enter our fifth season."

The Pelicans and Rockets matched up in front of a crowd of 11,589 in the last preseason game held in Birmingham prior to the 2023 season, while a sold-out crowd of 15,486 watched New Orleans take on the Atlanta Hawks in the Magic City in 2022.

Season ticket membership plans for the Birmingham Squadron's 2025-26 campaign are on sale now. Squadron season ticket holders will receive complimentary tickets in their season ticket seat location for the preseason game between the Pelicans and Rockets and will also have the ability to purchase additional tickets for the preseason matchup at a special season ticket holder rate. Tickets for Season Ticket Holders and Partners will go on sale on Tuesday, July 1st at 12 p.m. CST. Individual tickets and tickets for groups of 10+ for the Pelicans preseason game at Legacy Arena will go on sale Wednesday, July 2nd at 12 p.m. CST. Tickets will be made available through the Squadron ticket office and Ticketmaster. For additional details, fans can click here or call the Squadron ticket office at (205) 719-0850.

Broadcast information and tip-off time for Oct. 14's preseason game in Birmingham will be announced at a later date.

