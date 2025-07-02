Fever Win Commissioner's Cup with Dominant Defensive Performance in Minnesota

July 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever are the 2025 Commissioner's Cup champions. Indiana defeated the defending champion Lynx on the road in Minnesota on Tuesday night, 74-59, to win the Commissioner's Cup trophy for the first time in franchise history.

The Lynx jumped out to a 20-12 lead after the opening quarter on Tuesday and led 27-14 following Jessica Sheperd's layup with 8:13 remaining in the second quarter. But the Fever held Minnesota scoreless for the remainder of the first half, closing the second quarter with an 18-0 run to take a five-point lead into halftime.

They stretched the margin as high as 14 points in the third quarter and never let the Lynx back within two possessions in the fourth quarter en route to victory.

Fever forward Natasha Howard was the unanimous choice for MVP, tallying 16 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two steals. All-Star center Aliyah Boston also recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds (along with six assists).

Sophie Cunningham tallied 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench while going 3-for-5 from 3-point range, while Aari McDonald and Kelsey Mitchell contributed 12 points apiece.

But it was Indiana's defense that was the difference. The Fever held Minnesota to just 39 points over the final three quarters, limited the Lynx to 34.9 percent shooting, and forced 16 turnovers.

The Fever won without All-Star point guard Caitlin Clark, who missed her third straight contest with a groin injury.

"We have a resilient group," Fever head coach Stephanie White said after the win. "They're tough - mentally, physically. They pull for one another. I don't know if it's something I learned that I didn't already know. It's just that I'm proud for them that they can see it come to fruition...It's nice to take a trophy home, but this isn't the ultimate goal. It's a goal. And we've got to continue to get better."

While the Commissioner's Cup Championship does not count towards the regular season standings, the Fever will bring a trophy home to Indiana as well as a $500,000 prize pool. The Fever open a five-game homestand on Thursday, when they host the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.