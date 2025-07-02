Game Preview: Valkyries at Lynx - 7/5/25

July 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries begin a four-game road trip in Minnesota, facing the Lynx on Saturday (5 p.m. PST). The Valkyries have won two straight games, including a 27-point victory over the Seattle Storm, which tied their largest winning margin of their inaugural season. The 14-2 Lynx, atop the Western Conference standings, are coming off a loss to the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever in the Commissioner's Cup championship game, but the contest did not count towards the regular season standings.

Valkyries vs. Lynx

Saturday, July 5 | Tipoff: 5 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Seattle Storm 84-57 at Chase Center on Sunday night, tying their largest margin of victory in franchise history. The Valkyries have now won six of their last seven games at Chase Center. » Full Game Recap

ALL-STAR VOTING REVEALED

The WNBA will reveal the 12 All-Star reserves on Saturday at 9 a.m. PST. A combination of fans, media and players voted for the 10 All-Star starters, including the two captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier. Joining Clark as backcourt players are first-time All-Star Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings), four-time All-Star Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) and three-time All-Star Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream). Joining Collier as front court players are seven-time All-Stars A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) and Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty), 10-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm) and three-time All-Stars Satou Sabally (Phoenix Mercury) and Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever). WNBA head coaches will select the 12 reserves regardless of conference, voting for three guards, five forwards and four wildcard players of either position.

MINNESOTA SCOUTING REPORT

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier was named the All-Star captain for the Western Conference. Collier is the WNBA's leading scorer, averaging 24.4 points per game on 52.5 percent shooting from the field and 39.6 percent from three. Collier also ranks fourth in rebounds per game (8.5 RPG), fifth in steals per game (1.8 SPG) and fourth in blocks per game (1.5 BPG) - joining A'ja Wilson as the only players to rank top-five in all four categories. Led by Collier, the Lynx have the league's best offense (107.9 OFFRTG), defense (93.9 DEFRTG), net rating (14.0 NETRTG) and record (14-2).







