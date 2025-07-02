Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury - July 3

July 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings wrap up their four-game homestand on Thursday next when they host the Phoenix Mercury. Tipoff at College Park Center is slated for 7 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area on KFAA29. Ron Thulin and Fran Harris will be on the call, with Tiffany Bias-Patmon reporting.

The Wings (5-13) have won four of their last six games, including their most recent outing, a 79-71 victory over the Washington Mystics on Saturday night. Dallas was without starting point guard Paige Bueckers, but saw breakout performances from fellow rookies JJ Quinerly and Aziaha James, who scored 15 points apiece.

Phoenix boasts the second-best record in the WNBA at 12-5, most recently falling to the Las Vegas Aces 84-81 on Sunday. The Wings and Mercury met once already this season, with Phoenix scoring a 93-80 home victory on June 11. It was Bueckers' performance that stole the show, however, as she tallied 35 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Following Thursday's game, Dallas will return to the road for three straight contests, starting on Monday at Phoenix. Tipoff at PHX Arena is slated for 9 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally on KFAA29.

How to Follow

Airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29, and streaming out-of-market on WNBA League Pass. For complete local TV coverage click HERE. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2025 Wings-Mercury Schedule & Results

6/22 at PHX L, 80-93

7/3 at DAL 7 p.m.

7/7 at PHX 9 p.m.

9/11 at DAL 7 p.m.

Phoenix leads the all-time series 49-32

Game Status Report

DiJonai Carrington - Doubtful (Rib)

Ty Harris - Out (Left Knee)

Myisha Hines-Allen - Questionable (Right Ankle)

Arike Ogunbowale - Out (Left Thumb)

Maddy Siegrist - Out (Right Knee)

Notable Storylines 

Bueckers Earns All-Star Starting Nod ... Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers was voted a 2025 WNBA All-Star Game starter, the league announced on Monday. She is the 10th rookie to be selected as a starter following Caitlin Clark (2024), Aliyah Boston (2023), Shoni Schimmel (2014), Elena Delle Donne (2013), Brittney Griner (2013), Maya Moore (2011), Sue Bird (2002), Tamika Catchings (2002) and Chamique Holdsclaw (1999). Bueckers had the highest weighted score for all guards when combining Fan, Media and Player rankings.

Geiselsöder, McCowan Return To Dallas... Luisa Geiselsöder and Teaira McCowan returned to the Wings on Monday after competing at the 2025 Eurobasket. Over six games with Germany, Geiselsöder averaged 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 blocks, 1.2 steals and .549 shooting, earning a spot on the All-Tournament Second Team. Over six games with Turkey, McCowan averaged 16.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and .648 shooting. Turkey finished in seventh place with a 3-3 record, while Germany went 4-2 for fifth place.

Wings Make History at AAC ... The Dallas Wings battled the Indiana Fever in front of a sellout crowd of 20,409 on Friday night at the American Airlines Center, marking the largest WNBA attendance in Texas state history. In addition to the Texas WNBA attendance record which outpaced previous standards by the Houston Comets and San Antonio Silver Stars, it marked just the eighth regular-season game in WNBA history to feature more than 20,000 fans in attendance, and 10th overall, including the postseason. It also established a franchise regular-season attendance record. The Wings become just the fourth team in WNBA history to host a game which drew more than 20,000 fans, joining the Washington Mystics, Las Vegas Aces and Detroit Shock.







