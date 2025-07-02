Connecticut Sun Activate Leïla Lacan, Waive Kariata Diaby
July 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has activated rookie guard Leïla Lacan, following her temporary suspension for participation in the 2025 FIBA Women's EuroBasket. With the activation of Lacan, the Sun has waived center Kariata Diaby.
Lacan helped lead the French National Team to a fourth-place finish at EuroBasket, averaging 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks over six games played during the tournament.
Diaby recorded 25 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, six steals and one block over 13 games for the Sun during 2025.
