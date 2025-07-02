Postgame Notes: Min vs Ind (7.1.25)

MINNESOTA LYNX 59, INDIANA FEVER 74

COMMISSIONER'S CUP CHAMPIONSHIP

TARGET CENTER - TUESDAY, JULY 1, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Points Rebounds Assists

Lynx 20 7 15 17 59 Alanna Smith (15) Napheesa Collier (9) Courtney Williams (4)

Fever 12 20 20 22 74 Natasha Howard (16) Natasha Howard (12) Aliyah Boston (6)

First Quarter

The Lynx went on a 12-0 run in the start of the first, holding the Fever scoreless for over four minutes

Minnesota's starters accounted for all 20 of the first quarter points, led by Alanna Smith with seven points (3-of-6 FG, 1-of-2 3PM)

The Lynx forced the Fever to shoot just 5-18 (29%) from the field in the first quarter, and outscored Indiana in points in the paint (8-4) and fast break points (4-0)

Second Quarter

Maria Kliundikova opened scoring for the second quarter with a cutting layup off an assist from Courtney Williams

Jessica Shepard scored back-to-back layups to kick the Lynx out to their largest lead of the game (13)

Indiana went on a 18-0 run for the final eight minutes of the quarter, taking a 32-27 lead

Minnesota's starters went scoreless during the second, with the bench scoring all seven of its second quarter points

Third Quarter

Napheesa Collier opened the second half with a layup off an assist from Alanna Smith, ending the second quarter scoring drought

Indiana went on an 8-0 scoring run from 6:06 to 3:00, extending to their largest lead of the game (14)

Minnesota turned the ball over eight times in the third quarter, recording just three assists

Smith scored eight of the Lynx's 15 points, shooting 2-of-3 from the three-point line, also adding two rebounds, an assist and a block

Fourth Quarter

The Lynx ended the fourth shooting 7-of-19 (36.8%) from the field and only totaled two team assists while the Fever finished the quarter shooting 8-of-13 (61.5%) from the field and 2-of-3 (66.7%) from beyond the arc

Minnesota tallied five offensive rebounds in the fourth with Napheesa Collier leading the way with three. Collier finished the night with 12 points, nine rebounds, three steals and a block

The Fever maintained the lead for the whole second half, with the Lynx only being able to get within six at 34-40

Team Notes

Alanna Smith knocked down three three-pointer baskets, tying for the third-most in a Commissioner's Cup Championship. Smith lead the Lynx in scoring for the night with 15 points (5-of-11 FG, 3-of-7 3PM, 2-of-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block

Kayla McBride shot 5-of-5 from the free-throw line and tallied three steals, tying for second in free throws and steals in a Commissioner's Cup Championship

Minnesota outscored Indiana 17-14 in points off turnovers, but Indiana's defense forced the Lynx to finish with a 13-16 turnover-to-assist ratio

Up Next

Minnesota will play the Washinton Mystics on Thursday, July 3 at 7:00pm CT in Target Center.







