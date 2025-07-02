Aces Head East to Continue Five-Game Road Swing at Indiana on July 3

July 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Las Vegas Aces (8-8) make an eastern swing as they continue their 5-game road trip with a matchup against the Indiana Fever (8-8) on Thursday, July 3, at 4 p.m. PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcast locally on Vegas 34 and streamed on Prime Video.

The Aces are led by 2025 WNBA All-Star starter and Defensive Player of the Year candidate A'ja Wilson, who leads the league in blocks (2.6 bpg), is 2 nd in scoring (21.6 ppg), 2 nd in rebounds (9.9 rpg) and 3 rd in steals (1.9 spg). Wilson was also recently named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the 24 th time on July 1.

A new face joined the team in time for the game in Indy- 6-4 forward NaLyssa Smith from the Dallas Wings. The 2022 WNBA All-Rookie selection is averaging 6.7 points and 4.9 rebounds in 2025. Over the past 6 games, she averaged 7.8 rebounds, compared to the first 12 games when she averaged 3.5 rebounds. She has recorded double digit rebound games twice this year and tallied her season-high for points with 20 on 50% field goal shooting on May 31.

The Point Gawd Chelsea Gray, who adds 13.9 points per game to the Aces arsenal, is 9 assists away from passing Becky Hammon to become No. 6 on the WNBA all-time assists leaderboard.

2025 WNBA All-Rookie Team candidate Aaliyah Nye has been a key contributor for the Aces off the bench, averaging 8.4 points over the past 5 games. During that span, Nye has shot 55% from 3-point land, including her career-high 16 points on 5-of-7 (.714) from beyond the arc against Phoenix on June 29.

2025 WNBA All-Star candidate Jackie Young currently has 2,973 career points and is 27 points shy of her 3,000 th point. Young has scored at least 13 points in each of her last 5 games, averaging 17.8 points on 52.5% (32-61 FGs) shooting from the floor during that span.

Since their last matchup against the Aces on June 22, the Fever have won 2 out of their last 3 regular season games and captured the 2025 Commissioner's Cup with a 74-59 win over Minnesota on July 1. 2025 WNBA All-Star captain Caitlin Clark hasn't played since June 24 due to a groin injury.

Indiana holds teams to a league-low 27.5% from 3-point range, while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc (7 th), just behind the Aces' 34.7%.

The Aces and Fever get to the charity stripe about the same per game, with the Aces attempting 20.2 free throws per game to the Fever's 19.2 attempts. However, the Aces are hitting on a league-best 84.8% of their tries to the Fever's league-worst 74.3% of theirs.

2025 All-Star starter Aliyah Boston continues to lead the Fever in 2025, averaging 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds with a career-best 59.7% field goal shooting. She set a career-high 31 points on 13-of-18 (.722) shooting on June 24 against Seattle. In the past 5 games, she is 5 th in the league scoring with 21.4 points and third-best 9.2 rebounds.

Kelsey Mitchell leads Indiana with 18.9 ppg, while Aari McDonald averages 12.0 ppg and Natasha Howard averages 11.2 ppg to round out the team's double-digit scorers.

Las Vegas is 39-19 all-time against the Fever and 19-9 on the road. The Aces carry a 16-game winning streak over the Fever into the game, with their last loss an 86-71 defeat in Indy on Aug. 27, 2019.

UP NEXT: The Aces will play in Uncasville, Connecticut, for their third contest of the season against the Sun (2-15) on Sunday, July 6, at 1 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast locally on Vegas 34.







