Dallas Wings Sign Liatu King

July 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

rlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have signed forward Liatu King to a rest-of-season contract, the team announced today. King, a 6-foot forward from Notre Dame, was drafted No. 28 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks.

King appeared in 12 games for the Sparks while on a hardship contract, averaging 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 50-percent from the field. She was released by the Sparks on June 28.

The forward spent four seasons at the University of Pittsburgh (2020-2024) prior to transferring to Notre Dame for her graduate season (2024-25). She appeared in 33 games for the Fighting Irish, averaging 11.5 points and a program-record 10.4 rebounds per game. She ranked first overall in the ACC for defensive rebounds with 240 on the season and climbed to No. 4 overall on Notre Dame's single-season rebounds list with 342. Finishing as a 2024-25 semifinalist for the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award, King also earned 2024-25 All-ACC Second Team and All-ACC Academic Team honors after being tabbed the 2023-24 ACC Most Improved Player. She averaged a double-double in both her senior and graduate seasons with a career-best of 18.7 points and 10.3 rebounds in 2023-24 while with the Panthers.







