Seattle Storm to Unveil Statue of Sue Bird Outside Climate Pledge Arena

July 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm, in partnership with Climate Pledge Arena, announced today that a statue honoring WNBA legend and Hall of Famer Sue Bird will be unveiled on Sunday, August 17, at 10:00 a.m. The Storm is the first franchise in WNBA history to dedicate a statue to a former player.

"Sue's legacy isn't just written in championships-it's woven into the fabric of Seattle," said Seattle Storm President & CEO Alisha Valavanis. "Her leadership transcended basketball and helped shape a cultural shift-one that expanded who gets to lead, who gets seen and who gets celebrated."

"Today, as the first WNBA franchise to honor a player with a statue, we celebrate not just Sue's illustrious career, but the standard of excellence and future she helped shape for the next generation of athletes, leaders and advocates. This statue is more than a tribute. It's a promise that what Sue stands for will keep rising, and young people, especially girls, will always see themselves in greatness," added Valavanis.

The unveiling will take place during a special press conference at Climate Pledge Arena (West Plaza), featuring remarks from Storm franchise leadership, city officials, WNBA legends, and Sue Bird. Immediately following the press conference and unveiling Bird's statue, fans are invited to enjoy a free community fan fest beginning at 12:00 p.m. It is encouraged for fans to arrive early to take part in the celebration and participate in the activities leading up to the "Forever Sue" game presented by BECU at 3:00 p.m.

Bird's statue was created by Roblatt Amrany Studio sculptor Julie Rotblatt-Amrany. Rotblatt Amrany Studio is  the leading artistic team behind some of the most iconic sports statues including Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez and Dave Niehaus' statues at T-Mobile Park, Lenny Wilkens' statue at Climate Pledge Arena and A'ja Wilson's statue at the University of South Carolina.

"For over two decades, the city of Seattle supported me, both on and off the court. It's because of this community that Seattle will forever hold a special place in my heart. This statue isn't just for me, it's for anyone out there hoping to one day pursue their passions and live out their dreams," said Sue Bird. "I'm thankful to the Storm and Seattle for this honor, and can't wait to celebrate with my family, friends and our amazing fans this August."

Bird's legendary 21-season career, spent entirely with the Storm, includes four WNBA Championships (2004, 2010, 2018, 2020), 13 All-Star selections, and the all-time assists record. She helped define the WNBA and played a pivotal role in its global growth. Internationally, she is a five-time Olympic gold medalist (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020) and four-time FIBA World Cup gold medalist, representing USA Basketball with distinction across two decades. In May 2024, Bird was named the first managing director of the USA Women's National Team, where she is responsible for identifying the USA Women's National team coaching staff and players for major international competitions, including the Olympic Games.

"Sue Bird exemplifies excellence in basketball. Her leadership, her longevity and her commitment to the Seattle community and the Storm has inspired generations," said Dawn Trudeau, co-owner of the Seattle Storm. "Her success at all levels is a testimony to the magnitude of her career. We are thrilled to celebrate her in this lasting way, where fans can admire her statue and be reminded of what greatness looks like for years to come."

Born in New York and drafted No. 1 overall by the Storm in 2002, Bird has been a central figure in transforming Seattle into a basketball city and uplifting women's sports around the world. In 2024, Bird joined the Storm's ownership group as a way for her to continue growing the game and paving the way for a more equitable and inclusive society.

"Sue Bird is not just one of the greatest basketball players of all time - she is a transformative figure in Seattle's history and a symbol of what it means to lead with purpose, courage and heart," said Mayor Bruce Harrell. "During her incredible 21-season career with the Seattle Storm, she set the bar for excellence and elevated the visibility and impact of women in professional sports across the country. This new statue outside Climate Pledge Arena is a fitting honor for a Seattle champion and icon who has helped shape the identity of our city."

"Sue is basketball royalty and a Seattle icon. We are thrilled she will have a permanent place outside the home of Seattle basketball, Climate Pledge Arena, where she finished her career," added Hewan Teshome, General Counsel of Climate Pledge Arena. "We look forward to her statue joining that of Lenny Wilkens."

The Storm tip off against the Mercury at 3:00 p.m. on August 17. Doors to Climate Pledge Arena will open at 1:30 p.m., and the first 7,500 fans attending the game will receive an original drawing of a classic Sue Bird game-action photo created by local Seattle artist Keegan Hall, courtesy of BECU.

More information about the statue unveiling, including special programming, media credentials and fan fest details, will be released in the coming weeks.







