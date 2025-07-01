Clark, Boston Set to Start as Indy Hosts WNBA All-Star 2025

July 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Indiana grows basketball. It's only fitting that a talent like Caitlin Clark is captain for one of the WNBA's two All-Star teams as the league descends on Indianapolis later this month. It's more fitting that she and Aliyah Boston - both drafted by the Fever - will be All-Star starters in Indy's first run at hosting the event.

"It's going to be nuts," coach Stephanie White said of Indiana's opportunity to host the WNBA's All-Star event. "We saw it with the NBA, and the ability for fans to show up and show out...What an outstanding opportunity for our city to show up, to show love to the players in the WNBA, and embrace what we love. And that's basketball."

Clark broke the WNBA's All-Star voting record for the second consecutive year as she garnered over 1.2 million fan votes for the 2025 All-Star game. She outdid her voting total from 2024 by over 500,000 additional fan votes, and crushed the 2023 numbers.

Her impact is undeniable, and her performance backs it up.

Though she's played in just nine of Indiana's 16 games due to injuries, Clark averages over 18 points and nearly nine assists per contest. She opened the season with a 20-point, 10-rebound, and 10-assist triple-double against the Chicago Sky - the third such performance of her career.

"I say this a lot and I know it sounds redundant, but there's more talent than there's ever been, there's more versatility than there's ever been," White said earlier in the season as she discussed the diverse skill sets among the league's top players. "The game is in such a good place, and these players are just an example of that."

Before Clark, Indiana had Aliyah Boston. Boston was just 2,000 votes shy of being a captain alongside Clark in Indy's first WNBA All-Star action. Boston won Rookie of the Year in 2023 - just one season before Clark took home those same honors as her co-star in 2024.

Boston's 2025 season is showing signs of a significant leap from the third-year center - she's increased her output in points and assists while giving her field goal percentage a notable bump. Through 16 games, she's knocked down nearly 60 percent of her shots, and she's already notched seven double-double games.

"That was my goal coming into this season was making sure that I'm consistent around the basket," Boston said. "Because of the players that we have, the way that our guards can pass the ball...making sure that when I get in the position to get it, I'm able to score."

In the nine games that both Clark and Boston were on the floor for Indiana, the pair averaged a combined 37 points per game.

The duo is a force on the court for the Fever - Clark has assisted Boston more times this season than any of Indiana's other players. Now they look to carry that force into All-Star weekend in their home arena.

Clark and Boston are 5-for-5 in All-Star games - each has made the All-Star roster every year they've been in the WNBA.

"[We're] trying to make it the best All-Star the WNBA's ever had," Clark said after practice on Sunday. "I know we'll certainly do that."

Clark will be an All-Star captain alongside Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx - the same Lynx that Indiana is slated to play in the Commissioner's Cup title game on Tuesday evening. The two captains will draft their teams on July 8, first selecting from the pool of starters and following with the selection of reserves.

"Obviously I'm going to try to get my teammates on my team," Clark said of her duties as All-Star captain. "Why wouldn't I? That's obviously the goal."

The league announced the WNBA All-Star starters on Monday, June 30, but won't release the pool of reserves until Sunday, July 6. Indiana already has two All-Stars, but stands to have more players earn the honor as All-Star reserves come Sunday.

Clark, Boston, and any other Fever All-Stars will hit the court on Saturday, July 19, as all eyes in and around the league turn to Indianapolis' debut WNBA All-Star event. The basketball state is center stage, and its Fever franchise looks to put on a show for a global audience.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.