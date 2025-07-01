A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player of the Week for 24th Time

July 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that Aces forward A'ja Wilson is the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from June 23-29. It is the 24th Player of the Week honor for the reigning WNBA M'VP.

Wilson is now tied with Elena Delle Donne (24) for the third-most such honors in WNBA history, trailing only Tina Charles (32) and Candace Parker (27).

During the Aces three games this past week, in which they went 2-1, Wilson averaged 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.7 blocks and 2.0 steals per game on 45.3% shooting from the floor.

Through games of June 30, Wilson leads the WNBA in blocks (2.6 bpg), is 2nd in scoring (21.6 ppg), 2nd in rebounds (9.9 rpg) and 3rd in steals (1.9 spg).

On June 25, she became the fastest player in league history to record 5'000 career points, having done so in 238 games, bypassing Breanna Stewart (242). At 28 years and 321 days, Wilson became the second-youngest after Lauren Jackson did so in 28 years and 96 days to accomplish the feat.

That same game, she also became just the 6th player in league history to compile 5,000 points, 2,000 rebounds, 500 assists 400 blocked shots and 200 steals, and was the fastest and youngest to hit those marks.

On the second night of a back-to-back against Washington on June 26, Wilson led the Aces with 22 points, 5 rebounds and a season-high-tying 4 blocks.

In Sunday's road win against Phoenix, Wilson tallied 26 points and 18 rebounds. She recorded her 79th double-double win with at least 20 points, the second-most in league history, behind Charles' 104.

Wilson has scored in double figures in each of her past 64 regular season games, the 7th longest streak in league history and the longest active streak.

This is Wilson's second honor in 2025, after also earning it on June 1, 2025.







