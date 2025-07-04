Las Vegas Aces Waive Joyner Holmes
July 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release
LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces have waived 6-3 forward Joyner Holmes, the team announced today. Signed on June 11, Holmes played in 6 games and averaged 1.2 points and 1.0 rebounds as the Aces posted a 2-4 slate.
