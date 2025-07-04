Fever Continue Homestand by Hosting Sparks

July 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The red-hot Fever look to continue their winning ways on Saturday when they welcome the Los Angeles Sparks to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the second game of a season-long five-game homestand. The Fever have won three straight games, including a win in Minnesota on Tuesday for the Commissioner's Cup championship.

Indiana's defense has been excellent lately. The Fever limited the league-leading Lynx to just 39 points over the final three quarters on Tuesday, then held Las Vegas to 26.2 percent shooting in an 81-54 rout of the Aces on Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever have won three in a row despite All-Star point guard Caitlin Clark missing all of those games with a groin injury. Kelsey Mitchell has averaged 23 points over the three victories, All-Star center Aliyah Boston has averaged 17.7 points and 8 rebounds, and veteran Natasha Howard has recorded three straight double-doubles.

The Sparks have the second-worst record in the WNBA, but they did hand the Fever their last loss, outscoring Indiana 35-17 in the fourth quarter of an 85-75 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 26. That is Los Angeles' lone win in its last seven contests.

Kelsey Plum leads the Sparks in scoring, averaging 20.1 points and 5.7 assists in her first season in Los Angeles. Dearica Hamby adds 16.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, while Azura Stevens contributes 14.4 points and 8.3 boards per contest.







