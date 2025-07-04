Postgame Notes: Min vs Was (7.3.25)

MINNESOTA LYNX (15-2) 92, WASHINGTON MYSTICS (8-10) 75

GAME 17 | HOME GAME 9

TARGET CENTER - THURSDAY, JULY 3, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Points Rebounds Assists

Lynx 16 27 27 22 92 Naphessa Collier (28) Courtney Williams (6) Courtney Williams (8)

Mystics 24 14 14 23 75 Lucy Olsen (19) Kiki Iriafen (7) Jade Melbourne (4)

First Quarter

Bridget Carleton and Kayla McBride drained back-to-back three-point baskets, giving the Lynx their first lead of the night at 12-10

The Mystics went on a 12-4 run to end the first quarter, taking a 24-16 lead

Washington outscored Minnesota 16-8 in points in the paint in the first quarter, shooting 8-of-11

Second Quarter

Bridget Carleton drilled her second three-pointer of the game at 2:58, allowing Minnesota a 34-33 lead

Alanna Smith finished the half with a buzzer-beater three-point basket from deep off an assist from Napheesa Collier, bringing the score to 43-38

Minnesota posted an efficient 8-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in the second quarter

The Lynx defense forced eight turnovers in the second quarter, scoring 15 points off turnovers in the half

Third Quarter

Alanna Smith scored her second three-point basket of the game to begin second half scoring

Minnesota started the quarter on an 12-2 run, capped off by 7 straight points from Napheesa Collier

Jessica Shepard and Diamond Miller brought a spark off the bench in the final four minutes, scoring nine combined points

The Lynx went 7-of-10 in the paint, outscoring the Mystics 14-6 in that category in the third quarter

Washington shot 4-of-15 (26.7%), recorded five turnovers in the third quarter

Fourth Quarter

Napheesa Collier scored nine of the Lynx's 11 points from 4:55 to 2:41, finishing with a game-high 28 points (11-of-21 FG, 1-of-5 3PM, 5-of-5 FT)

Alissa Pili checked into the game and knocked down her first three-point field goal attempt of the game, pushing the Lynx out to a 17-point lead

Courtney Williams dished out her 8th assist in the fourth quarter to Collier, moving Williams to 25th place on the WNBA's all-time assists leaderboard

Team Notes

Courtney Williams dished out eight assists tonight, moving her into 25th place on the WNBA's all-time career assists leaderboard and 10th all-time in Lynx record books. Willliams finished with 10 points, six rebounds, eight assists and five steals, her second career 4x5 game (pts/reb/ast/stl) and the seventh in Lynx history

The Lynx forced 20 turnovers tonight, Williams led the way with a season-high five steals

Napheesa Collier went 5-of-5 from the line tonight, running her string of consecutive made free throws to 33, dating to a 2nd-quarter miss June 3 vs. Phoenix

Minnesota finished the game with a season-high 52 points in the paint, outscoring Washington 52-36

Up Next

Minnesota will play the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday, July 5th at 7:00pm CT in Target Center







