Postgame Notes: Min vs Conn (6.29.25)

June 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX (14-2) 102, CONNECTICUT SUN (2-15) 63

GAME #16 | HOME GAME 8

TARGET CENTER - SUNDAY, JUNE 29, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Points Rebounds Assists

Lynx 27 23 27 25 102 Napheesa Collier (23) Collier/Williams (9) Hiedeman/Williams (7)

Sun 17 9 15 22 63 Aneesah Morrow (16) Aneesah Morrow (11) Allen/Peters (3)

First Quarter

Kayla Mcbride sent a pass to Napheesa Collier who finished under the rim in the first possession of the game

Minnesota kept Connecticut off the scoreboard for nearly three minutes, while going on an 8-0 scoring run, bringing the Lynx lead to 10-2

Bridget Carleton dished out her 300th assist as a Lynx to McBride at 3:57

The Lynx kept the Sun to 36.4% from the floor (8-of-22) throughout the first quarter

Second Quarter

The Sun went scoreless for the first seven minutes in the second, as Minnesota forced the Sun to shoot 0-13 from the floor in that span

Minnesota went on a 23-0 run throughout the second quarter, with seven separate Lynx scoring throughout, totaling a 52.9% (9-of-17) success rate from the field

With a steal and finish from beyond the arc at 4:19, Kayla McBride moved into 28th all-time in WNBA career scoring (surpassing Taj McWilliams-Franklin, 5,013)

The Lynx ended the first half with 21 rebounds and 14 assists led by Courtney Williams who posted four assists and a season-high seven first-half rebounds

Third Quarter

Kayla McBride knocked down her fourth three of the game at 6:44, notching her into seventh place all-time in WNBA career three-point field goals made (surpassing Kristi Tolliver, 651)

The Lynx outscored the Sun 20-7 to start the quarter, holding Connecticut to 4-of-12 (33.3%) from the floor

Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride combined for 24 of the Lynx's 27 third quarter points. Collier posted 15 points (5-of-7 FG, 1-of-3 3PM, 4-of-4 FT), outscoring Connecticut as a team, and McBride finished with nine points (3-of-4 3PM)

Fourth Quarter

Jessica Shepard scored on back-to-back layups to start the fourth quarter, pushing the Lynx out to an 81-41 lead

Anastasiia Olairi Kosu went 4-of-4 from the charity stipe, finishing the game with a career high six points (1-of-3 FG, 4-of-4 FT)

Minnesota's bench scored all 25 of the Lynx's fourth quarter points, led by Natisha Hiedeman and Kosu with six apiece

Hiedeman scored on a driving layup to end the fourth, bringing the Lynx to their largest victory all-time against the Connecticut Sun (39 points), and third largest margin of victory in franchise history

Team Notes

Bridget Carleton recorded her 300th assist and played her 4000th minute as a Lynx on her way to scoring seven points and recording a 36 +/-, the third-most in franchise history

Kayla McBride and Napheesa Collier combined for 43 points in tonight's contest. Collier totaled 23 points (9-of-14 FG, 1-of-4 3PM, 4-of-4 FT) while also adding nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. McBride posted 20 points (6-of-10 FG, 5-of-9 3PM), dished out five assists and tabbed a steal

With tonight's win, the Lynx enter July with a 14-2 record, 2.5 games in front of Phoenix (12-5) and three games ahead of New York (11-5). It's the largest lead Minnesota's had over the field since Aug. 16, 2017, when Minnesota was 21-4 and Los Angeles was 19-8

Minnesota's 102 points tonight is a season high (previously 101 vs. Los Angeles on June 14) and marks the 35th time in franchise history they've reached 100+, and the sixth time the Lynx have scored 50+ points in both halves of a game

Up Next

Minnesota will play against the Indiana Fever in the Commissioner's Cup Championship on Tuesday, July 1 at 7:00 p.m. CT in Target Center.







