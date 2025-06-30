A'ja Wilson Named 2025 WNBA All-Star Starter
June 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release
LAS VEGAS - The WNBA announced today that reigning M'VP A'ja Wilson has been named a starter for the 2025 AT&T All-Star Game in Indianapolis. This is Wilson's 6 th time in her career as an All-Star starter and 7th time competing in the All-Star Game.
The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game is set to be played on Saturday, July 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcast on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. PT. The game will be preceded by a half-hour edition of WNBA Countdown presented by Google on ABC.
The 3x WNBA M'VP Wilson is 1st in the WNBA in blocks (2.6 bpg), 2nd in scoring (21.6 ppg), 2nd in rebounds (9.9 rpg) and 3rd in steals (1.9 spg) this season.
On June 26, she became the fastest player in league history to record 5'000 career points, having done so in 238 games, bypassing Breanna Stewart (242). At 28 years and 321 days, Wilson became the second-youngest after Lauren Jackson did so in 28 years and 96 days to accomplish the feat.
Indiana's Caitlin Clark and Minnesota's Napheesa Collier will serve as captains for the game by virtue of being the top two players who received the most fan votes.
The 10 starters were selected from across the WNBA without regard to conference affiliation. Current WNBA players and a media panel joined fans in the selection. Fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote, while current WNBA players and a media panel accounted for 25 percent each.
The league's head coaches will select the 12 reserves without regard to conference affiliation. The head coaches will vote for 3 guards, 5 frontcourt players and 4 players at either position regardless of conference. Coaches may not vote for players on their own team. The names of the 12 reserves will be revealed on Sunday, July 6, at 9 a.m. PT.
The AT&T All-Star Game will be the centerpiece of a weekend full of WNBA activities, including the WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest, Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and "WNBA Live presented by Panini." The WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge will both air on ESPN on Friday, July 18, beginning at 5 p.m. PT.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 30, 2025
- Golden State Valkyries Re-Activate Janelle Salaün and Cecilia Zandalasini Following Overseas Commitments - Golden State Valkyries
- Paige Bueckers Voted 2025 WNBA All-Star Game Starter - Dallas Wings
- Golden State Valkyries Waive Guard Julie Vanloo - Golden State Valkyries
- Starters Named for 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game - WNBA
- Nneka Ogwumike Named 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Starter - Seattle Storm
- Satou Sabally Selected as Starter for 2025 WNBA All-Star Game - Phoenix Mercury
- Sabrina Ionescu & Breanna Stewart Named Starters for 2025 WNBA All-Star Game - New York Liberty
- Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston Selected as Starter for 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game - Indiana Fever
- A'ja Wilson Named 2025 WNBA All-Star Starter - Las Vegas Aces
- Allisha Gray Named 2025 WNBA All-Star Starter - Atlanta Dream
- Golden State Valkyries Waive Forward Chloe Bibby and Guard Bree Hall - Golden State Valkyries
- Las Vegas Aces Pick up 6-4 Forward Nalyssa Smith, Waive Liz Kitley and Tiffany Mitchell - Las Vegas Aces
- Dallas Wings Trade NaLyssa Smith to the Las Vegas Aces - Dallas Wings
- Las Vegas Aces Pick up 6-4 Forward Nalyssa Smith - Las Vegas Aces
- Storm Suffer Loss at Golden State - Seattle Storm
- Fever Face Lynx in Commissioner's Cup Championship - Indiana Fever
- Finding Your Place: Storm's Group Sales Manager Kaitlyn Liptak's Path to Seattle - Seattle Storm
- WNBA Announces Expansion to Historic 18 Teams with New Teams in Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia - WNBA
- Valkyries (9-7) vs. Storm (10-7) Postgame Notes and Quotes - Golden State Valkyries
- Postgame Notes: Min vs Conn (6.29.25) - Minnesota Lynx
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- A'ja Wilson Named 2025 WNBA All-Star Starter
- Las Vegas Aces Pick up 6-4 Forward Nalyssa Smith, Waive Liz Kitley and Tiffany Mitchell
- Las Vegas Aces Pick up 6-4 Forward Nalyssa Smith
- Aaliyah Nye's Career-High 16 Points, A'ja Wilson's 26 Points, 18 Boards Lead Aces Past Mercury, 84-81
- Updated Game Notes: Aces At Mercury (june 29, 2025)