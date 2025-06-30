Satou Sabally Selected as Starter for 2025 WNBA All-Star Game
June 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally has been named a starter in the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, the WNBA announced today. The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, July 19 in Indianapolis.
This marks Sabally's third career WNBA All-Star selection (2021, 2023, 2025) and second selection as a starter (2023, 2025).
Through 17 games this season, Sabally is averaging a career-high 19.1 points (6th in WNBA) along with 8.0 rebounds (7th), 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals. She joins two-time MVP A'ja Wilson and 2024 MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier as the only players in the league averaging 19+ points, 8+ rebounds, 2+ assists and 1+ steals. Sabally is tied for third in the league in 20-point games (9) and leads the league in games (13) with 15+ points and 5+ rebounds. Her 136 rebounds on the season are the most in franchise history by a player through their first 17 games with the Mercury, while her 314 points are the third most.
WNBA All-Star starters are determined by voting from fans, current players and a media panel with fans accounting for 50% of the vote, and players and media accounting for 25% each. WNBA All-Star reserves are voted on by the league's head coaches and will be announced on Sunday, July 6.
The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and will air at 2:30 p.m. PT on ABC. The two All-Star captains (Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier) - the starters who received the most fan votes - will draft their respective rosters by selecting first from the remaining eight players in the pool of starters and then from the pool of 12 reserves. ESPN will broadcast the results of the roster draft during an hourlong edition of WNBA Countdown on Tuesday, July 8 at 4 p.m. PT.
