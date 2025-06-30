Paige Bueckers Voted 2025 WNBA All-Star Game Starter

June 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers was named a 2025 WNBA All-Star Game starter, as announced by the league this afternoon. The 10 starters were selected from across the WNBA without regard to conference affiliation. Current WNBA players and a media panel joined fans in selecting the All-Star starters. Fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote, while current WNBA players and a media panel accounted for 25 percent each.

Bueckers, who was the lone first-year player selected, leads all rookies in scoring (18.4), assists (5.8) and steals (1.85), while listing fourth in rebounds (4.4) and blocks (0.92). She has the second-highest scoring performance among all players this season with her 35-point outing at Phoenix on June 11, and is the lone first-year player with a points-assists double-double this year.

The 6-0 guard took her game to the next level in the month of June, averaging 21.6 points per game to rank third among all players.

Bueckers joins Caitlin Clark (2024), Aliyah Boston (2023), Shoni Schimmel (2014), Elena Delle Donne (2013), Brittney Griner (2013), Maya Moore (2011), Sue Bird (2002), Tamika Catchings (2002) and Chamique Holdsclaw (1999) as the other rookies to have been selected to start a WNBA All-Star Game.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday, July 19 on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+ (8:30 p.m. ET). The game broadcast will be preceded by a half-hour edition of WNBA Countdown presented by Google on ABC (8 p.m. ET).

Now that the starters have been announced, the league's head coaches will select the 12 reserves without regard to conference affiliation. The head coaches will vote for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. Coaches may not vote for players on their own team. The names of the 12 reserves will be revealed across WNBA social and digital platforms on Sunday, July 6 at noon ET.

The two All-Star captains will then draft their respective rosters by selecting first from the remaining eight players in the pool of starters and then from the pool of 12 reserves. ESPN will broadcast the results of the roster draft for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game during an hourlong edition of WNBA Countdown on Tuesday, July 8 (7 p.m. ET).

The head coaches for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be the head coaches of the two teams with the best records through games of Friday, July 4 regardless of conference. The head coach with the best record as of that date will coach the team whose captain earned the most fan votes.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be the centerpiece of three full days packed with WNBA activities, including the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest, Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and "WNBA Live presented by Panini." The WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge will both air on ESPN on Friday, July 18 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.







