Allisha Gray Named 2025 WNBA All-Star Starter

June 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray has been named a starter for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced today. It marks the first All-Star starting nod of her career and her third consecutive All-Star selection, making her just the second player in franchise history to be named an All-Star in three straight seasons. Gray is also the first Dream player to start in an All-Star Game since 2018. Gray finished first among all WNBA guards in both the Player Vote and Media Vote.

Since joining Atlanta in 2023, Gray has emerged as one of the WNBA's premier two-way guards. At the 2024 All-Star Weekend, she made history as the first player ever to win both the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and the STARRY® 3-Point Contest in the same year.

Gray is currently in the midst of a career-best season. Through 17 games, she is averaging 19.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, while leading the WNBA in Win Shares (3.7), Offensive Win Shares (2.8), and Total Points (322). Gray is currently the only player in the league this season averaging more than 19 points per game while shooting above 40% from the field and from three-point range

She opened the year on a tear, scoring 25+ points in four of her first seven games-including a then-career-high 28 points in a comeback win at Seattle. In May, Gray averaged 21.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 49.5% from the field and 43.5% from beyond the arc. Her efforts earned her Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors, along with back-to-back Player of the Week awards to close the month.

On June 15, Gray posted a career-high 32 points in a road win at Washington, adding five rebounds, four assists, and three steals. The 33-point margin of victory marked the Dream's largest since 2014. The performance earned her a second Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor, making her the first Dream player since Tiffany Hayes (2018) to win multiple weekly awards in a single season.

Gray's scoring efficiency, leadership, and all-around production have helped power Atlanta to one of the best starts in franchise history and cemented her status as one of the league's elite players.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Fever, and will air live on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will headline a full weekend of events, including the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge on Friday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, and "WNBA Live presented by Panini."







