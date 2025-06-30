Starters Named for 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

NEW YORK - After the WNBA's announcement on Sunday that the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier will serve as captains for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, the league today announced the remaining eight All-Star starters, led by forward Nneka Ogwumike of the Seattle Storm. Now in her 14th season, Ogwumike earns her 10th All-Star selection, tying her for the third most in WNBA history with Tamika Catchings and Brittney Griner, behind only Sue Bird (13) and Diana Taurasi (11).

Also headlining the remaining starters are forward Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty and center A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, each of whom is an All-Star for the seventh time.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Fever, on Saturday, July 19 on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+ (8:30 p.m. ET). The game broadcast will be preceded by a half-hour edition of WNBA Countdown presented by Google on ABC (8 p.m. ET).

Clark, who earned the role of captain by virtue of being the All-Star starter who received the most fan votes (a record 1,293,526), will be joined in the backcourt by rookie No. 1 overall draft pick Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings, three-time All-Star Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream and four-time All-Star Sabrina Ionescu of the Liberty.

Collier, who earned her captaincy for being the All-Star starter who received the second-most fan votes (1,176,020), Ogwumike, Stewart and Wilson will be joined as starters in the frontcourt by three-time All-Star Aliyah Boston of the Fever and three-time All-Star Satou Sabally of the Phoenix Mercury.

Voting will now begin for the 12 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game reserves, who will be selected by the league's head coaches. The head coaches will vote for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. They may not vote for their own players. The 12 reserves will be announced across WNBA social and digital platforms on Sunday, July 6 at noon ET.

The two All-Star captains will then draft their respective rosters by selecting first from the remaining eight players in the pool of starters and then from the pool of 12 reserves. ESPN will broadcast the results of the roster draft for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game during an hourlong edition of WNBA Countdown on Tuesday, July 8 (7 p.m. ET).

If a player is unable to play in the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, a replacement will be named by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Starters

Aliyah Boston, Fever (3rd All-Star selection): The 6-5 center-forward has been voted to the All-Star Game in each of her three WNBA seasons. Boston's first All-Star selection came in 2023, when the No. 1 overall draft pick became the eighth rookie selected to start in the All-Star Game. Last year, she was selected to the Team WNBA squad that defeated the USA Women's National Team 117-109. Boston is averaging a career-high 15.9 points per game, ranks sixth in the WNBA in rebounding (8.2 rpg) and leads the league in field goal percentage (59.7) this season.

Paige Bueckers, Wings (1st All-Star selection): The No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm, Bueckers ranks 11th in the league in scoring (18.4 ppg) and sixth in assists (5.8 apg), pacing all rookies in both categories. The 6-0 guard recorded career highs of 35 points at Phoenix on June 11 and 10 assists at Minnesota on May 21. She has six games of at least 20 points, including four in her last five outings. Bueckers also became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 200 points, 50 rebounds and 50 assists (11 games).

Caitlin Clark, Fever (2nd All-Star selection): The reigning Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year and 2024 All-WNBA First Team selection is an All-Star for the second straight year and a first-time All-Star captain. The 6-0 guard is averaging 18.2 points and a career-high 8.9 assists per game. Clark opened the 2025 season with a triple-double against Chicago Sky on May 16, recording 20 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. She went on to become the fastest WNBA player to reach at least 750 points, 250 rebounds and 250 assists in a career.

Napheesa Collier, Lynx (5th All-Star selection): The 6-1 forward has been named to five of the six most recent All-Star Games, missing only the 2022 contest when returning from the birth of her daughter. The WNBA's Kia Western Conference Player of the Month in May, Collier leads the league in scoring (a career-high 24.4 ppg) and is third in rebounding (8.5 rpg) this season while guiding the Lynx to a league-best 14-2 record. In 2024, she was the Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and Kia WNBA MVP runner-up.

Allisha Gray, Dream (3rd All-Star selection): An All-Star for the third consecutive year, Gray ranks fifth in the league in scoring (a career-high 19.5 ppg). The 6-0 guard, who was the Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month in May, is posting career highs in rebounds (5.4 rpg), assists (4.1 apg) and three-point field goal percentage (42.4). Gray made history at WNBA All-Star 2024, when she became the first player to win both the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest and the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge in the same year.

Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty (4th All-Star selection): Ionescu, who last season helped New York win the WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV for the first time in franchise history, became the Liberty's all-time leader in made three-point shots (417) earlier this month. She ranks 10th in the WNBA in scoring (a career-high 18.6 ppg) and ninth in assists (5.1 apg) this season. In the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest at WNBA All-Star 2023, she set the NBA and WNBA single-round record with 37 points in the final round.

Nneka Ogwumike, Storm (10th All-Star selection): Ogwumike ranks 13th in the WNBA in scoring (17.0 ppg) and ninth in rebounding (7.9 rpg) this season. The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2012, Ogwumike has been named to the All-WNBA Team seven times, including a spot on the Second Team each of the past three seasons. A 6-2 forward, Ogwumike ranks ninth in league history for career points (6,791) and total rebounds (3,093).

Satou Sabally, Mercury (3rd All-Star selection): An All-WNBA First Team selection and the Kia WNBA Most Improved Player in 2023, Sabally is an All-Star in her first season with Phoenix. The 6-4 forward ranks sixth in the WNBA in scoring (a career-high 19.1 ppg) and seventh in rebounding (8.0 rpg) while helping the Mercury to a 12-5 record, the second-best mark in the league. She has scored at least 20 points in nine of 17 games.

Breanna Stewart, Liberty (7th All-Star selection): Stewart, a two-time Kia WNBA MVP who helped New York win the WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV last season, is an All-Star for the fifth straight season. The 6-4 forward, who ranks third in the WNBA in scoring (20.8 ppg), also is a three-time WNBA champion, two-time WNBA Finals MVP and six-time All-WNBA First Team selection. Twice voted as an All-Star captain, she led Team Stewart against Team Wilson in consecutive All-Star Games in 2022 and 2023, winning the latter 143-127.

A'ja Wilson, Aces (7th All-Star selection): The 6-4 center is a three-time Kia WNBA MVP, two-time Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and four-time All-WNBA First Team selection. The two-time WNBA champion and MVP of the 2023 WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV also is a three-time All-Star captain. In that role, she twice led Team Wilson to victories, defeating Team Delle Donne 129-126 in 2019 and topping Team Stewart 134-112 in 2022. This season, Wilson ranks second in the WNBA in scoring (21.6 ppg) and rebounding (9.9 rpg) and leads the league in blocks (2.6 bpg).

2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Voting Results

Fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote to determine the starters for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, while current WNBA players and a media panel accounted for 25 percent each. Clark finished with a WNBA-high 1,293,526 votes from fans and Collier received 1,176,020. For more results from fan voting, click here.

After all votes were tallied, players were ranked by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups - fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player's score was calculated by averaging the weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The four guards and six frontcourt players with the best score were named as starters for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. Fan voting served as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

Below are the overall scores - based on results from all three voting groups - for the top 10 finishers at each position. Each player's score was weighted based on 50 percent for fan votes, 25 percent for player votes and 25 percent for media panel votes.

GUARDS

# Player Fan Rank Media Rank Player Rank Weighted Score

1 *Paige Bueckers (Dallas) 2 5 4 3.25

2 *Caitlin Clark (Indiana) 1 3 9 3.5^

3 *Sabrina Ionescu (New York) 5 2 2 3.5

4 *Allisha Gray (Atlanta) 7 1 1 4

5 Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana) 3 11 6 5.75

6 Skylar Diggins (Seattle) 9 4 3 6.25

7 Kelsey Plum (Los Angeles) 6 6 16 8.5

8 Brittney Sykes (Washington) 12 6 7 9.25

9 Natasha Cloud (New York) 14 8 4 10

10 Jackie Young (Las Vegas) 10 9 12 10.25

FRONTCOURT

# Player Fan Rank Media Rank Player Rank Weighted Score

1 *Napheesa Collier (Minnesota) 1 2 2 1.5

2 *A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas) 3 1 1 2

3 *Breanna Stewart (New York) 4 4 4 3.5

4 *Aliyah Boston (Indiana) 2 9 9 4.75

5 *Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle) 9 3 3 6.25

6 *Satou Sabally (Phoenix) 8 5 5 6.5

7 Angel Reese (Chicago) 5 12 12 7.75^

8 Kiki Iriafen (Washington) 6 8 8 7.75

9 Gabby Williams (Seattle) 10 7 7 8.75

10 Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix) 13 7 6 9.75

* Voted as a starter

^ Tiebreaker is number of fan votes received

The head coaches for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be the head coaches of the two teams with the best records through games of Friday, July 4 regardless of conference. The head coach with the best record as of that date will coach the team whose captain earned the most fan votes.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be the centerpiece of three full days packed with WNBA activities, including the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest, Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and WNBA Live presented by Panini. The WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge will both air on ESPN on Friday, July 18 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.







