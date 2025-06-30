Las Vegas Aces Pick up 6-4 Forward Nalyssa Smith, Waive Liz Kitley and Tiffany Mitchell
June 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release
LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces traded for 6-4 forward NaLyssa Smith, a 2022 WNBA All-Rookie selection and 2019 NCAA Champion out of Baylor University, in exchange for the Aces first-round pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft to the Dallas Wings. Completing the trade, Las Vegas waived rookie Liz Kitley and veteran Tiffany Mitchell.
The No. 2 selection in the 2022 WNBA Draft, Smith has averaged 12.0 points and 7.5 rebounds over her four years in the WNBA, while shooting 45.5% from the floor.
A gold medalist on the 2018 USA 3x3 U18 National Team and bronze medalist on the 2022 USA 3x3 AmeriCup squad, Smith played overseas for Turkish giant Galatasaray in 2023-24. She played for Zhejiang in China in 2024-25, prior to joining Unrivaled.
Kitley saw one start and averaged 1.3 points and 1.4 rebounds over 12 games; Mitchell played 16 games with 2 starts in 2025 for the Aces and averaged 3.7 points.
