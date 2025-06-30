Fever Face Lynx in Commissioner's Cup Championship

June 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Fever will compete for a trophy on Tuesday night in Minnesota, as Indiana faces the Lynx in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship. It is Indiana's first appearance in the title game of the Commissioner's Cup, which is in its fifth year of existence. Minnesota is looking to repeat as Commissioner's Cup champions after taking home the title in 2024.

Indiana advanced to the championship game by going 4-1 against conference foes during Commissioner's Cup play over the first two weeks of June. The Lynx went 5-1 against Western Conference opponents to also advance to the championship game.

The winner of Tuesday's game will receive the Commissioner's Cup Trophy and all players on the roster will receive a share of a dedicated prize pool for the Commissioner's Cup champions.

"It's a huge opportunity for us," Fever All-Star guard Caitlin Clark said. "We're going to go in there and they have a great crowd, a great environment. A team that's very experienced with one another. Have been in the Finals, have been in big situations, won the Commissioner's Cup last year. I think it's a really great opportunity for us to go in there and see what we're made of."

While Tuesday's game will not count toward the regular season standings, the Lynx have been the league's best team so far this season with a 14-2 record, 2.5 games ahead of second-place Minnesota.

Minnesota is led by star forward Napheesa Collier, who leads the WNBA in scoring by a wide margin, averaging 24.4 points per game to go along with 8.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.5 blocks. Collier has made the All-WNBA first team each of the past two years and was named the league Defensive Player of the Year in 2024. She is shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from 3-point range.

Collier and Clark were selected to be the two captains for WNBA All-Star 2025 in Indianapolis. Clark has missed the past two games with a groin injury, but is averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.9 assists so far this season.

Tuesday's Commissioner's Cup Championship is also a rematch of the Fever's two most recent trips to the WNBA Finals. The Fever defeated Minnesota for the franchise's lone WNBA title in 2012 and lost to the Lynx in five games in 2015. Current head coach Stephanie White was an assistant coach on the 2012 team and the head coach in 2015.







