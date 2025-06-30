Nneka Ogwumike Named 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Starter

June 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm and WNBA announced today that Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike has been named a starter for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday, July 19 at 5:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast live on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Ogwumike has averaged 17.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 steals in 30.8 minutes per game this season. The reigning Western Conference Player of the Week shot 53.1% from the field, the second-best mark among players averaging at least 15 points per game and ranks sixth in defensive rebounds with 6.3 per game. Ogwumike became the second player in WNBA history to score at least 25 points while shooting 65% from the field or better in three consecutive games.

This is the 10th career All-Star selection for Ogwumike, as she becomes the fourth player in WNBA history to earn 10 All-Star selections. Ogwumike was named a starter for the fourth consecutive season and second with the Storm, making her the fourth player in Storm franchise history to be named an All-Star starter in consecutive seasons.

Starters will be drafted to two teams by the All-Star captains, Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier. The results will air on Tuesday, July 8 at 7 p.m. ET, as part of an hourlong edition of ESPN's WNBA Countdown, presented by Google.







