Sabrina Ionescu & Breanna Stewart Named Starters for 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

June 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and forward Breanna Stewart have been voted as starters in the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. This marks the seventh career All-Star selection for Stewart, fourth for Ionescu, and 14th time New York has had multiple All-Star representatives.

Through the first 12 games of the season, Stewart and Ionescu both averaged more than 20 points per game, which was the first time in Liberty history that two teammates have done so, and just the fifth such occurrence in WNBA history.

Stewart is currently averaging 20.8 points (third in WNBA), 6.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks across 31.8 minutes per game; a combined stat line only shared with Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson. Breanna has scored 20+ points in nine of her 16 appearances, which is tied for the second most in the league, and is within reach to surpass her single-season career-high of 26 games set during her 2023 MVP campaign. Additionally, on June 5, Stewart became the only player in WNBA history to reach the top-20 in all-time career scoring in under 300 games (269).

Ionescu has posted a career-best 18.6 points and 1.5 steals, along with 5.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game this season. Sabrina has made 38 three-pointers (third in WNBA), and on June 5, became the Liberty's all-time franchise leader in three-pointers made as well as the fastest player to reach over 400 makes from distance in WNBA history. On June 14 and 17, Ionescu scored 34 points in back-to-back games, becoming just the fourth player in WNBA history to do so, while also becoming the franchise's leader in career 30-point games (15).

2025 WNBA All-Star reserves will be announced on Sunday, July 6, and rosters will be determined during a live draft on Tuesday, July 8, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN's "WNBA Countdown."

The 21st annual WNBA All-Star Game will take place Saturday, July 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. The game will air on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+. For more information about the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, visit wnba.com/allstar/2025.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.