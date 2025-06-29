Postgame Notes: New York 81, Atlanta 90

June 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LIBERTY 81 | DREAM 90

NEW YORK (11-5) | ATLANTA (11-6)

JUNE 29, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 19 15 19 28 81

DREAM 29 18 16 27 90

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK ATLANTA

POINTS Stewart (21) Jones (21)

REBOUNDS Stewart (9) Gray (9)

ASSISTS Cloud (6) Canada (8)

KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS

Breanna Stewart's nine rebounds brought her Liberty career total to 790, surpassing Liberty Ring of Honor member, Sue Wicks, and making her the franchise's sixth all-time leading rebounder.

Stewart closed out June leading the Eastern Conference in monthly scoring with 21.9 points per game, while connecting on a combined 50.3% from the field, which ranked third among players with 100+ field goal attempts. This month, Breanna also averaged 11.8 points in the paint (second in Eastern Conference), 7.5 made field goals (third), 1.1 blocks (fifth), and 6.8 rebounds (seventh).

Natasha Cloud recorded her second 20-point game of the season with New York, marking the 15th of her regular-season career.

Today, Breanna Stewart made her 500th free throw as a member of the New York Liberty. She is only the fifth player in franchise history to reach this milestone, and the quickest to do so in 94 games.

With three steals, Kennedy Burke matched her season high.

New York's 107.7 offensive rating and 87.6 points per game both continue to lead the WNBA.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.