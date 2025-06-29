Postgame Notes: New York 81, Atlanta 90
June 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty News Release
LIBERTY 81 | DREAM 90
NEW YORK (11-5) | ATLANTA (11-6)
JUNE 29, 2025
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL
LIBERTY 19 15 19 28 81
DREAM 29 18 16 27 90
GAME LEADERS NEW YORK ATLANTA
POINTS Stewart (21) Jones (21)
REBOUNDS Stewart (9) Gray (9)
ASSISTS Cloud (6) Canada (8)
KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS
Breanna Stewart's nine rebounds brought her Liberty career total to 790, surpassing Liberty Ring of Honor member, Sue Wicks, and making her the franchise's sixth all-time leading rebounder.
Stewart closed out June leading the Eastern Conference in monthly scoring with 21.9 points per game, while connecting on a combined 50.3% from the field, which ranked third among players with 100+ field goal attempts. This month, Breanna also averaged 11.8 points in the paint (second in Eastern Conference), 7.5 made field goals (third), 1.1 blocks (fifth), and 6.8 rebounds (seventh).
Natasha Cloud recorded her second 20-point game of the season with New York, marking the 15th of her regular-season career.
Today, Breanna Stewart made her 500th free throw as a member of the New York Liberty. She is only the fifth player in franchise history to reach this milestone, and the quickest to do so in 94 games.
With three steals, Kennedy Burke matched her season high.
New York's 107.7 offensive rating and 87.6 points per game both continue to lead the WNBA.
