Thornton Out for Remainder of Game

June 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton sustained an injury and exited tonight's game in the third quarter. Thornton is undergoing further evaluation and will not return.







