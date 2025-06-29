Thornton Out for Remainder of Game
June 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
SAN FRANCISCO - Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton sustained an injury and exited tonight's game in the third quarter. Thornton is undergoing further evaluation and will not return.
