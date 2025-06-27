Kayla Thornton Sets New Career-High With 29 Points In Valkyries Win Over Sky

June 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Chicago Sky 83-78 at Chase Center on Friday behind a new career-high 29 points from Kayla Thornton. Thornton shot 8-for-15 from the field, 4-for-7 from behind the arc and 9-for-10 from the foul line in the win.

CAREER-YEAR FOR KT

Kayla Thornton is amidst a career-year, averaging career-highs in points per game (14.9 PPG), rebounds per game (7.1 RPG), made 3-pointers per game (1.9 3PM), made free throws per game (3.1 FTM) and steals per game (1.7 SPG) heading into Friday's contest. Thornton continued that momentum, setting a new career-high with 29 points, 17 of which came in the book-end quarters - nine in the first quarter and eight points in the final frame. She is making a strong case to be the Valkyries' first All-Star representative and fans can vote at https://valkyries.wnba.com/all-star. » Full Story

CHEN'S HIGHLIGHT-REEL MOMENT

Kaitlyn Chen had a pair of highlight-reel moments in the first half, rising up for a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds remaining in the first quarter and using a crafty ball fake to blow past her defender to the rim for a layup while simultaneously drawing a foul. With her first two baskets, Chen already equaled her career point total heading into Friday's game and she quickly surpassed it with a pair of free throws. She finished with 10 points on 3-for-4 shooting in 25 minutes.

18-4 SECOND QUARTER RUN

Sparked by Chen's 3-pointer, which cut the deficit to two, the Valkyries jumped out to an 18-4 run, spanning nearly eight minutes into the second quarter. Kayla Thornton outscored the Sky by herself over that span, hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 15 points in the first half. Despite facing the WNBA's leading offensive rebounder, the Valkyries more than doubled up Chicago on the offensive glass (7-3) in the half. Golden State took a five-point lead into intermission.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries conclude the home stand against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, June 29 at Chase Center at 5:30 p.m. Bay Area fans can watch at KPIX + while Sacramento fans can tune in at KMAX.







