Indiana Fever Takes Down Dallas Wings, 94-86

June 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Dallas, TX - The Dallas Wings fell to the Indiana Fever 94-86 on Friday night at American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas. The Wings battled the Fever in front of a sellout crowd of 20,409 - marking the largest attendance for a WNBA game in Texas history and establishing a franchise regular-season record.

Paige Bueckers eclipsed the 20-point mark for the fourth time in the last five games, leading the Wings with 27 points, six assists, two steals and one rebound. Bueckers became the first player in league history to record a game with 25+ points, 5+ assists, 2+ steals, 2+ blocks and zero turnovers. Arike Ogunbowale and Aziaha James also finished in double figures, recording 15 and 14 points, respectively. NaLyssa Smith anchored Dallas on the boards, tying her season-best with 10 rebounds. Dallas moves to 4-13 with the result while Indiana improves to 8-8.

Game Leaders

Points

Rebounds

Assists

Indiana

Mitchell (32)

Howard (13)

Mitchell (7)

Dallas

Bueckers (27)

Smith (10)

Bueckers (6)

First Quarter: Dallas 13, Indiana 33 The Wings featured a starting lineup of Bueckers, Ogunbowale, Kaila Charles, Smith and Li Yueru for the second time this season. The Wings continued to be without DiJonai Carrington, Maddy Siegrist, Teaira McCowan, Ty Harris and Luisa Geiselsöder, while Indiana's Caitlin Clark was ruled out hours before tipoff.

Indiana opened the game with a 12-0 run as the Fever refused to miss from the floor through the first three minutes of play. The deficit grew to 17 points before Myisha Hines-Allen came off the bench, drawing the and-one underneath the basket to end the Fever spurt. Hines-Allen paced Dallas with a team-high six points in the first. Kelsey Mitchell led all scorers with 10 points and three assists to drive Indiana to its highest scoring quarter of the season. The Wings shot just 26.3% from the field for the quarter, with the group's 13 points marking a first quarter season low. Indiana shot a blistering 81.2% from the field, with its only three misses (13-16) coming from beyond the arc (2-5).

Second Quarter: Dallas 30, Indiana 23 Coming off the bench, Aziaha James sparked a 12-3 Dallas run midway through the second, with Yueru adding five points as she connected from behind the arc for the first time on the night. Dallas rallied to produce a 30-point quarter, it's third 30-point second quarter of the season and second in the last three games. Bueckers powered Dallas with nine points, one rebound, one steal and an assist. The guard sank a 3-pointer from 32-feet in the final second of the half to bring Dallas within 13 points of Indiana going into the third.

Dallas outpaced the Fever in points in the paint (12-6) in the second, while shooting 47.6% from the floor and 57.1% from 3-point range. Mitchell continued to headline the Fever, adding nine points in the second to tally a game-high of 19 points for the half.

Third Quarter: Dallas 26, Indiana 18 Ogunbowale cut the Fever lead down to single digits for the first time since the 7:25 mark of the first quarter, finishing in the paint for the and-one. Smith then went for five consecutive points for Dallas to bring them within one possession of Indiana, 62-59, and marking a 9-0 Wings spurt.

Indiana maintained its lead as Mitchell and Aliyah Boston combined for 13 of Indiana's 18 third-quarter points. Dallas' offensive momentum grew as the group shot 60% from the floor and 80% from the charity stripe in the third. The Wings also kept their paint advantage, outscoring Indiana 14-10 inside, and outpacing them in second-chance points 6-2.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 17, Indiana 20 Bueckers fueled a 5-0 Dallas run all herself, sinking her second 3-pointer of the game to force an Indiana timeout. JJ Quinerly then handed the Wings their first lead of the contest on Dallas' very next possession, hitting a jumper in the paint and converting the and-one. The Wings put together a 13-5 run until the 4:50 mark of the fourth.

Indiana reclaimed the lead with a 9-0 run, driven by seven points from Natasha Howard. Howard ended the quarter with eight points, while Mitchell added another 13 points to her total to put away Dallas.

The Wings concluded the night shooting 42.6% from the field, 35.5% from 3-point range and 88% from the charity stripe. All Wings that saw the floor scored, with Dallas' bench producing 28 points to Indiana's 10. The Wings committed a season-low eight turnovers, with half coming in the lopsided first quarter.

Mitchell tallied 32 points, seven assists and three rebounds for the night to lead Indiana.

In addition to the franchise record and Texas WNBA attendance record which outpaced previous standards by the Houston Comets and San Antonio Silver Stars, it marked just the eighth regular-season game in WNBA history to feature more than 20,000 fans in attendance, and 10th overall, including the postseason. It also established a franchise regular-season attendance record. The Wings become just the fourth team in WNBA history to host a game which drew more than 20,000 fans, joining the Washington Mystics, Las Vegas Aces and Detroit Shock.

The Wings will return to College Park Center to face the Washington Mystics for the second time in less than a week tomorrow night, marking the team's first back-to-back series of the year. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally on KFAA and streaming on WNBA league pass. Dallas and Washington's last contest resulted in the Wings' first overtime outing of the season, where they fell by just three points, 91-88, at CareFirst Arena this past Sunday. 







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.