Indiana Fever Secure 94-86 Victory on the Road

June 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

DALLAS - The Indiana Fever (8-8) earned a 94-86 road victory over the Dallas Wings in front of a sold out 20,409 fans at American Airlines Center on Friday night. The win marked the 100th career win for Fever Head Coach Stephanie White.

The Fever took off on the road early, shooting a perfect 7-for-7 to open the game, while limiting Dallas to just three points over the first five minutes. The start helped give Indiana a sizable 33-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. Kelsey Mitchell's 10-point first quarter led the way for the Fever, followed by seven points from Aliyah Boston and six from Natasha Howard to open the game. The Fever maintained its double-digit lead throughout the second quarter with nine points from Mitchell and six from Boston to put Indiana in front 56-43 heading into halftime.

The third quarter saw the Wings cut into the Fever's lead, making it a five-point game despite another strong quarter from Boston and Mitchell. The Wings took their first and only lead of the game with 5:13 left in the game, but Indiana's defense allowed zero field goals from Dallas over the final 4:50, limiting the home side to just four points from free throws. Meanwhile, Natasha Howard, Aari McDonald and Mitchell combined for 12 points within the same stretch to regain the lead and close out the victory.

Indiana Fever Notes:

- Aari McDonald earned her first start as a member of the Indiana Fever, the 30th of her WNBA career, ending the night with 13 points and 6 assists.

- Indiana's 33-point first quarter marked the most in a quarter this season for the Fever.

- The 56 points scored in the first half are tied for the fifth most in Indiana Fever history for points scored in a single half.

- Kelsey Mitchell eclipsed 500 career rebounds, making her the fourth fastest player in WNBA history to reach 4,000 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists and 500 three pointers made.

- Kelsey Mitchell finished the night with 32 points, extending her double-digit scoring streak to 16 games, posting 10+ points in every game so far this season.

- Kelsey Mitchell became the third Fever player this season to score more than 30 points in a single game, joining Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark.

- In her first return to Dallas, Natasha Howard recorded a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds, her third of the season and 51st of her WNBA career.

- Head Coach Stephanie White earned her 100th win as a head coach in the WNBA.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever head to Minnesota to face the Lynx in the Commissioner's Cup Final on Tuesday, July 1 at 8 p.m. ET, broadcast nationally on Prime Video.







