Connecticut Sun Raise $7,000 During 2025 Commissioner's Cup Play

June 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun is proud to announce that the organization raised $7,000 during WNBA Commissioner's Cup play for the 2025 season. The American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut (ACLU-CT) is the team's beneficiary for this year's tournament.

"The Connecticut Sun's partnership with the ACLU of Connecticut has been a huge boost to our organization and the communities we serve, not just because of the funds raised so far-but because it reflects our shared values," said Téylor Uba-Oyibo, Donor Relations Specialist for the ACLU of Connecticut. "The Sun has led the way in using its platform to uplift the fight for civil rights and civil liberties with initiatives like No Space for Hate. That kind of solidarity sends a clear message: when our rights are on the line, we show up for each other."

The Sun ended Commissioner's Cup play 1-4 on Tuesday, June 17 with an 88-71 loss in Indiana against the Fever. Three matchups against the New York Liberty on June 1 (100-52), the Washington Mystics on June 8 (104-67), and the Chicago Sky on June 15 (78-66) also ended in losses, with $1,000 being raised for each game. Connecticut defeated the Atlanta Dream 84-76 on June 6 to raise $3,000 for the ACLU-CT.

The 2025 Commissioner's Cup ran from June 1 to June 17, with each team playing five in-conference games that count toward both regular season standings and Commissioner's Cup qualification. As part of the WNBA's continued commitment to social justice and community impact, the Commissioner's Cup again served as a platform for charitable giving. Each team selected a local nonprofit organization to support throughout the Cup.

"We are honored to have raised $7,000 for the ACLU of Connecticut through this year's Commissioner's Cup," said Jen Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun President. "Their unwavering commitment to the community aligns perfectly with our values and we're proud to help further their mission while continuing to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need."







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.