Las Vegas Comeback Falls Short in 94-83 Loss to Washington

June 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (7-8) fell into a 22-point hole in the third quarter and were unable to recover in a 94-83 loss to the Washington Mystics (8-8) on their second night of back-to-back games in Michelob ULTRA Arena. A'ja Wilson led the Aces with 22 points, 5 rebounds and a season high-tying 4 blocked shots. Also posting double-digit scoring efforts were Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young with 13 apiece, Dana Evans checked in for a season-high 12 points and Jewell Loyd chipped in 11.

The Mystics had five players score in double figures, including Sonia Citron, who tallied 21 points, and Shakira Austin, who had her third double-double this season with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

KEY RUNS

First Quarter Highlights (Washington 29, Las Vegas 25)

Washington started out on a 8-2 spurt and maintained the lead until Young tied the game 20-all with 3:01 left in the opening quarter. The Aces shot an icy 20% (1-5 3pt FGs) from beyond the arc, while the Mystics shot 42.9% (3-7 3pt FGs) in the first. Both teams notched 16 points in the paint, shooting 8-of-10 from the key. Young scored 13 points in the first on 6-of-8 from the field, while Lucy Olsen paced the Mystics with 8.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 44, Washington 53)

The Mystics maintained their lead throughout the quarter, starting out on a 7-2 run through the first 1:56 before a Gray jumper and a 3 from Evans brought the Aces to within 4. The Mystics did not let up however, countering with a 8-4 run. The Aces again countered and narrowed to 44-40 with 1:34 on the clock, but Washington outscored Las Vegas 9-4 to close the half. Wilson and Citron scored 8 points each for their respective teams. The Aces were still cold from beyond the arc, shooting 1-of-5 in the second quarter, while the Mystics shot 3-of-6 from deep in the frame. The Mystics stretched their lead to as many as 9 points at multiple points in the second quarter.

Third Quarter Highlights (Washington 79, Las Vegas 61)

Washington launched a 14-2 run to start the second half to extend its lead to 67-46, at the 6:08 mark, shortly after coach Becky Hammon subbed out all five starters at 7:33. The reserves strung together an 8-2 spurt but Washington struck back and with 2:14 on the clock, took its largest lead of the night, 79-57 (22 points). Fifteen of the Aces 17 points in the third came from the bench. Evans notched a career quarter-high 9 points, while Sug Sutton scored 8 for DC. The Aces remained cold from distance, hitting 2-of-7 (.286) to the Mystics 3-of-5 (.600).

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Washington 94, Las Vegas 83)

The Aces sliced into the Mystics lead to start the final frame with a 9-0 run, which cut the deficit to 9 points, 79-70. Las Vegas trimmed the lead to 7, 87-80, as late as 2:14, but the Mystics immediately countered with a putback from Austin and scored the final 5 points of the night from the line. The Aces held Washington to 4-of-15 field goal shooting (.267), while Las Vegas netted 8-of-15 (.533) attempts in the quarter.

KEY STATS

The Aces connected on 50% (33-66 FGs) from the floor and 26.1% (6-23 3pt FGs) from distance, while holding Washington to 45.7% (32-70 FGs) shooting from the field. However, the Mystics shot a season-best 52.6% (10-19 3pt FGs) from 3-point range.

Washington outrebounded Las Vegas 34-27.

The Aces coughed up 19 points on 9 turnovers and scored 12 points off of Washington's 9 miscues.

The Mystics outscored the Aces 38-36 points in the paint and 9-2 in second chance points.

Washington's bench outscored the Aces reserves, 29-20.

Sutton recorded 17 points, Austin finished with 13, Iriafen had 12 and Olsen scored a career-high 14.

GAME NOTES

Wilson has scored in double figures in each of her past 63 regular season games, the 7th longest streak in league history and longest active streak. Arike Ogunbowale owns the sixth-longest such streak with 65.

Loyd now has 5,708 points for her career, which ranks No. 19 in WNBA history. Breanna Stewart is No. 18 with 5,713; Wilson's 5,037 is at No. 27, with Tangela Smith 's 5,046 points sitting at No. 26.

With 8 assists, Gray now has 1,695 career assists, which ranks No. 7 among all-time WNBA assist leaders. Becky Hammon is 13 assists away at No. 6 with 1,708.

Young has 2,958 career points and is 42 away from her 3,000th point.

The Aces hosted 10,427 fans in recording their 35th consecutive sellout.

The Aces were without Megan Gustafson (lower left leg) and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy).

UP NEXT: The Aces will hit the road for the next 5 games, starting with a Sunday afternoon contest against the Phoenix Mercury (11-4). The game, which tips at 3 p.m. will be broadcast locally on Vegas 34.







