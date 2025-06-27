Game Preview: Fever Face Wings in Dallas on Second Night of Back-To-Back

June 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Fever (7-8) will be in Dallas on Friday night to take on the Wings (4-12) on the second night of a back-to-back.

Indiana is coming off an 85-75 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever led by eight entering the fourth quarter, only for the Sparks to outscore them in the final frame 35-17.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 20 points in the loss and Aliyah Boston had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. In her first game since signing with Indiana for the remainder of the season, Aari McDonald scored 14 points off the bench. Caitlin Clark missed Thursday's game with a groin injury and is considered day-to-day.

The Wings got off to a rough start to the season, going 1-11 to open the year, but have bounced back recently winning three of their last four games. They will be the more rested team on Friday, as they last played at home on Tuesday night.

Dallas took former UConn All-American Paige Bueckers with the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Bueckers has largely lived up to the hype so far in her rookie season, averaging a team-best 17.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

Arike Ogunbowale averages 17.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Wings. Former Fever forward NaLyssa Smith is contributing 6.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in her first season in Dallas.







