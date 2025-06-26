Indiana Fever Fall to LA Sparks

June 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (7-8) lost to the LA Sparks 85-75 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday night.

While the Sparks jumped out to an early 8-0 lead, the Fever battled back and cut it to a one-point deficit at the end of the first quarter, thanks to six points from Natasha Howard. Indiana's 11 first-half steals helped give the Fever a 34-30 lead heading into the halftime break.

Kelsey Mitchell's 11 points in the third quarter, including three three-pointers, put Indiana in front 58-50. But, backed by a 35-point fourth quarter, the Sparks took their first lead since the first quarter with 4:13 remaining in the game, ultimately holding off the Fever.

Indiana Fever Notes:

- Aari McDonald, previously signed on an emergency hardship exception, made her return to play for the first time since re-signing with the team on June 25. McDonald finished the night with 14 points.

- Aliyah Boston recorded her 100th career steal early in the third quarter. Her 5 steals on the night marked a career high, surpassing her previous high of 4.

- Kelsey Mitchell finished the night with 20 points, extending her double-digit scoring streak to 15 games, posting 10+ points in every game so far this season.

- Aliyah Boston recorded her 31st career double-double and her seventh of the 2025 season with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever turn around for the second leg of a back-to-back, facing the Dallas Wings at American Airlines Center on Friday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET, broadcast nationally on ION.







