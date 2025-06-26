Kate Martin Scores 14 of Career-High 21 Points in Fourth Quarter of Valkyries' Loss to Liberty

June 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Kate Martin scored 14 of her career-high 21 points in the Valkyries' 81-78 loss to the New York Liberty at Chase Center on Wednesday. Martin hit four 3-pointers in the final frame, doing everything she could to keep Golden State in the game until the very end. The Valkyries had multiple chances to tie the game with a three but were unable to convert.

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty and all scorers with 23 points, while Kennedy Burke added 20 points off the bench. With the loss the Valkyries moved back to .500 at 7-7 and 0-3 against the defending champion Liberty. New York remains atop the Eastern Conference standings at 11-3.

SEASON-HIGH SIX 3-POINTERS IN OPENING QUARTER

The Valkyries knocked down a season-best six 3-pointers in the first quarter, jumping out to an early 32-29 lead. Tiffany Hayes, who tallied a team-best 12 points in the frame, hit two 3-pointers. Stephaine Talbot added eight points and two threes, while Chloe Bibby and Veronica Burton made one each.

MONEY MARTIN OWNS THE FOURTH

Kate Martin was extremely clutch down the stretch for the Valkyries, hitting four fourth-quarter threes. Martin's first three from the right corner cut the deficit to three. On the ensuing possession, she nailed a spot-up triple from the left wing. Martin's third three from the left corner gave Golden State the lead. With 12.2 seconds left and facing a four-point deficit, Martin drained an off-balance three to keep their hopes alive.

THORNTON'S THIRD MATCHUP VS. FORMER TEAM

Kayla Thornton came alive in the second half, facing her former team, scoring seven of her 11 points within the final 20 minutes. Thornton was one of four Valkyries in double figures and grabbed a team-high-tying seven rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries remain at Chase Center, hosting the Chicago Sky on Friday (7 p.m.; ION) on Pride Celebration Night.







