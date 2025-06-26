Connecticut Sun Announce HOLO Footwear as Official Footwear Partner

June 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that HOLO Footwear will serve as its Official Footwear Partner through the 2025 season. This partnership reflects the Sun and HOLO Footwear's shared commitment to bringing fans closer to the action through exclusive behind the scenes content, interactive giveaways, and unique community clinics.

"At HOLO, we're not just designing footwear-we're building pathways to purpose, community, and impact," said Rommel and Yuri Vega, Co-Founders of HOLO Footwear. "Partnering with the Connecticut Sun allows us to champion those values alongside a franchise that shares our passion for empowering the next generation. We're especially proud to support Jacy Sheldon, the first WNBA athlete to sign with HOLO and now a dynamic member of the Sun roster. Her trailblazing spirit and commitment to excellence reflect everything we stand for as a brand. Whether it's on the court, in classrooms, or out in the community, we're proud to walk this journey together."

A few key activations for the 2025 season will include three community youth basketball clinics, three shoe giveaways to youth, and two "Kicks for a Cause" auctions. The community clinics will take place this summer at the Mohegan Tribal Community Center and Mohegan Sun Arena. For more information and to register, click here. The shoe giveaway will take place on three gamedays with the winners being randomly selected fans. The "Kicks for a Cause" community activation will include two pairs of custom-painted shoes for Wicked Night on Friday, August 1 and Throwback Night on Saturday, September 6 that will be auctioned off for charity. All proceeds will go to the Connecticut Sun Foundation.

This partnership will also include the launch of a content series involving Connecticut Sun practices and Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon, who is the first WNBA player to sign with HOLO Footwear. Her debut signature shoe with the brand, the JS:01, will officially launch on dickssportinggoods.com during WNBA All-Star weekend. Sheldon will be one of only four active WNBA players with their own signature shoe line available at retail.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with HOLO Footwear as the Official Footwear Partner of the Connecticut Sun," said Jen Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun President. "This collaboration is about more than just performance-it's about promoting wellness, celebrating the intersection of fashion and sport, and building a culture that empowers athletes on and off the court. HOLO shares our deep commitment to community, especially when it comes to inspiring and supporting youth. Together, we're creating opportunities that go beyond the game and leave a lasting impact."







