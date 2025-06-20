Sun Fall to Wings at Home, 86-83

June 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (2-11) dropped their second home contest this season to the Dallas Wings (3-11), 86-83. The Sun fall to 1-6 at home, while the Wings pick up their second road win of the season.

Tina Charles led the Sun in the effort with 26 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes played. She finished 8/17 from the floor and 10/11 from the free-throw line. The outing marked her fifth 20+ point performance of the season, as well as the seventh game she has led the Sun in scoring.

Jacy Sheldon finished with 10 points, one rebound and two assists on the night. She was a perfect 4/4 from the floor, including 2/2 from beyond the three-point line. Sheldon has finished in double-digit scoring in four of the Sun's last five games. Rookie forward Aneesah Morrow rounded on the Sun's 10+ point scorers with 10 points, seven rebounds and a career-high three assists.

The two teams traded baskets in the opening minutes of the game, with the Sun taking a 13-12 lead over the Wings with 4:49 to play in the first quarter. Tina Charles had six of Connecticut's 12 to open the contest. Dallas closed the quarter on a 9-2 run to take a 21-15 lead into the second. The first quarter saw four lead changes and four ties.

A three-point field goal from Dallas's Paige Bueckers gave the Wings a nine-point lead to start the second, 24-15, but the Sun went on an 8-0 run to trim their deficit to one, 24-23 and force the Wings into a timeout with 7:03 to play in the first half. Dallas closed the half outscoring Connecticut 18-17 to take a two-point lead into the locker room, 42-40. The Sun outscored the Wings, 25-21, in the second quarter. Tina Charles led the Sun with 15 points, five rebounds and one assist through twenty minutes of action.

Connecticut began the second half on a 7-2 spurt to take a three-point lead, 47-44, but Dallas scored 12 unanswered to push their lead back up to nine, 56-47, with 5:33 to play in the third. The Sun responded on an 11-4 run to cut the lead back down to two, 60-58 and force the Wings into a timeout with 2:27 to play in the third. A 6-5 close to the quarter by the Sun trimmed the deficit to one, 65-64, heading into the final quarter of action.

The Sun trailed by six after the Wings began the fourth on a 7-2 run, 72-66, with 5:59 to play. Connecticut responded on a 7-4 spurt to cut the deficit to three, 76-73, but a 5-2 answer from Dallas gave them the 81-75 lead with 1:52 to play in the game. The Sun were not able to get enough stops down the stretch, as the Wings won the fourth quarter by two, 21-19, and the ball game, 86-83.

The Sun shot 42.2% (27/64) from the floor, while the Wings went 29/67 (43.3%) from the field. Both teams struggled from three-point range, as Connecticut shot 33.3% (6/18), while Dallas shot 25% (4/16).

Paige Bueckers led the Wings with 21 points, two rebounds, a team-high seven assists and two steals, while her rookie counterpart Aziaha James added 17 points, five rebounds and five assists on the night.

Notes:

With one three-point field goal tonight, Marina Mabrey eclipsed 400 three-point field goals in her WNBA career.

Rookie guard Saniya Rivers grabbed a career-high tying three steals, along with eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

The Sun recorded a season-high 8 blocks in the game.

Connecticut forced Dallas into 18 turnovers, resulting in 20 of their 83 points.

Dallas's 22 second chance points and 17 offensive rebounds mark new season-highs for Sun opponents.

Veteran guard Lindsay Allen scored six points, along with one assist and a season-high two steals.

The game saw 12 lead changes and 10 ties.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 83 15 25 24 19 Charles- 26 Charles- 6 Mabrey- 6

DAL 86 21 21 23 21 Bueckers- 21 Carrington- 9 Bueckers- 7

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun begin a four-game road trip on Sunday, June 22 at 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT when they visit the Golden State Valkyries for the first time this season.







