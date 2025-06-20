Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier Lead After First Returns of Fan Voting in WNBA All-Star Voting 2025 Presented by Ally

June 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year and 2024 All-WNBA First Team selection Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and 2024 Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and Kia WNBA MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx lead the voting after the first fan returns in WNBA All-Star Voting 2025 presented by Ally.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Fever, on Saturday, July 19 on ABC (8:30 p.m. ET). The game broadcast will be preceded by a half-hour edition of WNBA Countdown on ABC (8 p.m. ET).

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 will feature the league's biggest and brightest stars selected from across the WNBA without regard to conference affiliation. WNBA players and media will join fans in selecting the All-Star starters. Fans will account for 50 percent of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will account for 25 percent each. Players and media panelists will be able to complete one ballot, featuring four guards and six frontcourt players.

Clark, a WNBA All-Star last season as a rookie, leads all players with 515,993 votes. Collier, a three-time All-WNBA Team selection and four-time All-Star, is second with 484,758 votes. Clark is averaging career-highs of 19.9 ppg and 8.7 apg. Collier ranks No. 1 in the WNBA in scoring (a career-high 24.4 ppg) and sixth in rebounding (8.5 rpg) while guiding the Lynx to a 11-1 mark, the league's best record.

Clark and Collier are followed in the fan voting by two-time All-Star Aliyah Boston of the Fever (446,961), three-time Kia WNBA MVP and six-time All-Star A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces (394,600), and two-time Kia WNBA MVP and six-time All-Star Breanna Stewart of the defending champion New York Liberty (367,819). Wilson and Stewart both served as captains for the 2022 and 2023 AT&T WNBA All-Star Games, when they finished first and second, respectively, in fan voting. Wilson also was a captain in 2019.

Rounding out the top 10 vote-getters are 2025 No. 1 overall draft pick and current 11th-ranked scorer (17.7 ppg) Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings (312,920), two-time All-Star and the WNBA's No. 13 scorer this season (17.1 ppg) Kelsey Mitchell of the Fever (277,664), three-time All-Star and the sixth-leading scorer in 2025 (20.4 ppg), Sabrina Ionescu of the Liberty (234,684), guard Lexie Hull of the Fever (217,438), whose career-high 56.3 percentage on three-point field goals ranks second in the WNBA this year, and 2025 No. 4 overall draft pick Kiki Iriafen of the Washington Mystics (213,500), who ranks fourth in rebounding (9.0 rpg).

After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups - fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player's score will be calculated by averaging the weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The four guards and six frontcourt players with the best score will be named as starters for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

After the starters have been determined, the league's head coaches will select the 12 reserves. The head coaches will vote for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. Coaches may not vote for players on their own team. The announcement dates for both the starters and reserves will be shared later this month.

The two All-Star captains - the starters who receive the most fan votes - will then draft their respective rosters by selecting first from the remaining eight players in the pool of starters and then from the pool of 12 reserves. ESPN will broadcast the results of the roster draft for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game during an hourlong edition of WNBA Countdown on Tuesday, July 8 (7 p.m. ET).

See below for the top 40 leaders in the first fan returns in WNBA All-Star Voting 2025 presented by Ally:

Caitlin Clark, Guard (IND) 515,993

Napheesa Collier, Frontcourt (MIN) 484,758

Aliyah Boston, Frontcourt (IND) 446,961

A'ja Wilson, Frontcourt (LVA) 394,600

Breanna Stewart, Frontcourt (NYL) 367,819

Paige Bueckers, Guard (DAL) 312,920

Kelsey Mitchell, Guard (IND) 277,664

Sabrina Ionescu, Guard (NYL) 234,684

Lexie Hull, Guard (IND), 217,438

Kiki Iriafen, Frontcourt (WAS) 213,500

Kelsey Plum, Guard (LAS) 204,845

Satou Sabally, Frontcourt (PHX) 175,611

Angel Reese, Frontcourt (CHI) 173,363

Allisha Gray, Guard (ATL) 168,349

Jonquel Jones, Frontcourt (NYL) 162,259

Natasha Howard, Frontcourt (IND) 158,331

Gabby Williams, Frontcourt (SEA) 144,257

Nneka Ogwumike, Frontcourt (SEA) 141,596

Dearica Hamby, Frontcourt (LAS) 105,727

Rickea Jackson, Frontcourt (LAS) 97,767

Alyssa Thomas, Frontcourt (PHX) 96,141

Kamilla Cardoso, Frontcourt (CHI) 95,986

Sophie Cunningham, Guard (IND) 95,116

Jackie Young, Guard (LVA) 82,313

Rhyne Howard, Guard (ATL) 80,477

Skylar Diggins, Guard (SEA) 77,596

DiJonai Carrington, Guard (DAL) 77,072

Brittney Sykes, Guard (WAS) 76,549

Natasha Cloud, Guard (NYL) 74,280

Damiris Dantas, Frontcourt (IND) 72,262

Kate Martin, Guard (GSV) 67,449

Temi Fágbénlé, Frontcourt (GSV) 63,931

Tina Charles, Frontcourt (CON) 62,420

Arike Ogunbowale, Guard (DAL) 60,947

Sonia Citron, Guard (WAS) 59,939

Marina Mabrey, Guard (CON) 59,939

Brittney Griner, Frontcourt (ATL) 57,308

DeWanna Bonner, Frontcourt (IND) 56,775

Kayla Thornton, Frontcourt (GSV) 51,645

Kayla McBride, Guard (MIN) 44,378

Throughout the voting period, fans may submit one full ballot each day via WNBA.com and the WNBA App. All WNBA players currently on team rosters will be available for selection. Three "2-for-1 Days" will allow fans to have their votes count twice on June 14, June 20 and June 27 through WNBA.com and the WNBA App voting platforms. Each "2-for-1 Day" will be designated from midnight ET - 11:59 p.m. ET.

Fans are encouraged to vote for their 2025 WNBA All-Stars for a chance to win a trip to the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis*. One Grand Prize winner will receive a 3-day/2-night trip for two, consisting of round-trip coach air transportation, standard double occupancy hotel accommodations, and two tickets to the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest on Friday, July 18, and the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 19.

How to vote:

Fans may vote for a minimum of one player and maximum of 10, through submitting one full ballot per day (defined as once each day between midnight and 11:59 p.m. ET) including the selection of up to four guards and six frontcourt players regardless of conference on both of the following platforms:

Desktop and mobile web: To vote online from a desktop or mobile device, fans should visit the official WNBA All-Star Voting presented by Ally ballot page at wnba.com/allstar/vote.

WNBA App: To vote through the WNBA App using iOS or Android devices, fans can simply open the WNBA App and visit the WNBA All-Star Voting ballot page via the bottom menu bar navigation. Additionally, fans can view the WNBA All-Star Voting story on the homepage. It will include short-form content that drives awareness of key dates and information and will also include a link that drives directly to the WNBA All-Star voting page, creating a seamless experience that allows fans to vote all while staying within the app. The WNBA App can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

The head coaches for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be the head coaches of the two teams with the best records following games on Friday, July 4 regardless of conference. The head coach with the best record as of that date will coach the team whose captain earned the most fan votes.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be the centerpiece of three full days packed with WNBA activities, including the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge, which will both air on ESPN on Friday, July 18 beginning at 8 p.m. ET, and "WNBA Live presented by Panini."

