Chicago Sky Close out Commissioner's Cup with Loss to Washington Mystics
June 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky News Release
The Chicago Sky came up short against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday, June 17 by a score of 72-79 at Wintrust Arena.
The Sky started the first quarter on a 19-9 run led by their two forwards, Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese. The Mystics stayed in the game despite the hot start from Chicago and trailed by 12 at the half.
Washington quickly erased the Sky's double-digit halftime lead as the Mystics took the lead in the third quarter, fueled by defensive pressure and transition points. Washington finished the quarter outscoring Chicago 24-12. The score was tied at 56-56 going into the fourth quarter.
Angel Reese's 3-point play cut the lead to two with four minutes to play. The momentum continued for the Sky as Ariel Atkins drew a charge on Brittney Sykes.
However, the Sky turned the ball over down the stretch, leading to empty possessions and transition layups for the Mystics. Chicago finished with 22 turnovers, 13 coming in the second half. The Sky ultimately fell to Washington.
Despite the loss, the Sky's young frontcourt looked impressive. Cardoso led the team in scoring with 18 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Reese, one game removed from her first career triple-double, recorded 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Ariel Atkins also recorded 10 points and seven rebounds along with a career-high four blocks.
Sykes led Washington's offense as she navigated pick-and-rolls and scored in a variety of ways. She finished with a season-high 32 points on 13 of 24 shooting from the field. Solid contributions from Citron, Shakira Austin and Iriafen helped round out the scoring for the Mystics.
Hailey Van Lith tied her season high in minutes with 26 as she checked into the game early in both the first and third quarters. She also saw key minutes at the end of the fourth quarter.
The Sky fell to 3-8 overall and 1-4 in the Commissioners Cup. The Sky will face second-seeded Phoenix Mercury (8-4) on Saturday at home.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 20, 2025
- Sun Fall to Wings at Home, 86-83 - Connecticut Sun
- Kate Martin, Temi Fágbénlé and Kayla Thornton Represent Valkyries in First All-Star Voting Returns - Golden State Valkyries
- Chicago Sky Close out Commissioner's Cup with Loss to Washington Mystics - Chicago Sky
- Sky Host Mercury for Second Matchup of Season - Chicago Sky
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Sun - 6/22/25 - Golden State Valkyries
- Valkyries' Tiffany Hayes Continues R.I.S.E. Program with Visit to the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center - Golden State Valkyries
- Eight Indiana Fever Players Lead Way in WNBA All-Star Voting 2025 Fan First Returns - Indiana Fever
- A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young Feature in First Returns on Fan Voting for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game - Las Vegas Aces
- Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier Lead After First Returns of Fan Voting in WNBA All-Star Voting 2025 Presented by Ally - WNBA
- The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Dream Expand Partnership Centered on Culture, Community and Women's Sports - Atlanta Dream
- Valkyries (6-6) vs. Indiana (6-6) Postgame Notes and Quotes - Golden State Valkyries
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Sky Stories
- Chicago Sky Close out Commissioner's Cup with Loss to Washington Mystics
- Sky Host Mercury for Second Matchup of Season
- WNBA's Chicago Sky Teams up with bet365
- Sky Conclude Commissioner's Cup Play with 72-79 Loss to Mystics
- Angel Reese Records First Career Triple-Double in 78-66 Sky Win over Sun