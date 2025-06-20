The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Dream Expand Partnership Centered on Culture, Community and Women's Sports

June 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta Dream are proud to expand their multi-year partnership that is rooted in a shared commitment of celebrating Black culture and championing women's sports, incorporating new activations and programming designed to drive meaningful change in the stands, on the court and in the community.

At the heart of the partnership is a mutual mission to amplify Black voices, invest in community, and advance equity in sports and media. Through UATL, the AJC's media brand created to tell stories that involve, uplift, and celebrate Atlanta's Black culture, the AJC and the Atlanta Dream seek to provide a platform that invites and encourages cultural expression.

Culture Fridays, a vibrant, fan-favorite series presented by UATL, is a key feature of this broader partnership. These themed game nights are more than entertainment - they are a bold celebration of Atlanta's cultural richness, with a special focus on Black excellence. Powered by UATL, Culture Fridays will feature curated experiences, live performances, local artists, and storytelling that reflect the soul of the city.

"Culture Fridays are where community, creativity and culture collide," said Amie Green, Head of Marketing at the AJC. "Through the Dream partnership, we're proud to elevate our journalism and UATL brand as a citywide celebration of identity, artistry and belonging."

The AJC has also expanded coverage of women's sports, providing in-depth, consistent coverage of the Atlanta Dream and furthering the visibility of women athletes.

The partnership includes sponsorship of the Emerging Dreamers Program, which gives college students the opportunity to join the King Center's Beloved Community, fostering leadership and civic engagement.

Fans can also look forward to an exciting "Enter to Win" contest, offering exclusive Dream experiences, and UATL's role as Title Sponsor of HBCU Night, a marquee event honoring the legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

"We're thrilled to partner with the AJC, a trusted voice in Atlanta," said Laila Brock, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Community Impact for the Dream. "Together, UATL and the Atlanta Dream are building a platform that celebrates the culture of Atlanta, empowers the next generation of leaders in Atlanta and champions the power of women's sports."

The inaugural season of the partnership also featured a fan-focused merchandise collaboration that encouraged fans to vote on exclusive UATL x Atlanta Dream shirt designs with the winning style sold during home games during the season. Proceeds benefited Atlanta Public Schools, blending fan engagement with community support in a meaningful way.







