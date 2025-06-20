Valkyries (6-6) vs. Indiana (6-6) Postgame Notes and Quotes

June 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Golden State 88, Indiana 77

By the Numbers

Golden State posted its sixth sellout in as many home games with 18,064 fans.

Kayla Thornton led the team with 16 points for her 11th consecutive double-digit scoring performance. The reigning Western Conference Player of the Week went 5-8 (62.5 percent) from deep, and added six rebounds.

Tiffany Hayes scored 14 points off the bench and was a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line. Hayes also added a season-high five assists

Chloe Bibby made her WNBA debut and recorded 12 points on 4-9 (44.4 percent) shooting, and was +25 on the night.

Veronica Burton tallied 11 points and five rebounds, and was also a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line, the sixth time this season she didn't miss a free throw in a game.

Laeticia Amihere scored 10 points in 19:03 minutes of action, and had a career-high four blocks.

Five Valkyries were in double figures for the fourth time this season.

The Valkyries held Caitlin Clark to 11 points, tying a season low, an 0-7 from three-point range, the second time this season she was held without a three-point field goal.

Golden State erased a 13-point deficit, their largest deficit overcome in a win this season.

The Valkyries scored 33 points in the fourth quarter, shooting 62.5 percent (10-16) from the field in the final 10 minutes of action. Golden State out-scored the Fever, 50-33 in the second half, shooting 51.5 percent (17-33) while forcing 12 turnovers and only committing three.

Golden State had a season-low seven turnovers, which is tied for the second-fewest by a WNBA team this season.

Quotes

HEAD COACH NATALIE NAKASE

ON RESPONDING FOLLOWING TUESDAY'S SETBACK AT DALLAS:

"That's what I was looking for. Maximum effort, 80 possessions, we talked about it. But on top of that, we, well, to be honest, our first half wasn't great. I had to get on them. I think they had 44 at half, that's way too many points for that team. So I didn't really like the first half, and then we went on over a couple of coverages... We were giving up layups, backdoor cuts, easy just turnaround on Aliyah Boston. So we just had to make corrections, make some adjustments. Much happier with the effort and the rebounding."

ON THE 45 BENCH POINTS:

"Our team just stays ready. But I think it's, again, credit to our coaching staff. They do so much off-the-court stuff, behind the scenes, that you guys will never see. You guys don't know how many texts they send, how much video they send, how much just love and support that sometimes they just need in terms of positive texts. So again, credit to my coaching staff. But credit to the players that just stay ready and want to work extra. They're not just working, they work extra. So just credit to Chloe (Bibby), our whole bench, L.A. (Laeticia Amihere), Tip (Tiffany Hayes) is, you know, she's not really our bench. But Tip and Kate (Martin), Kate went out there and balled her ass off."

ON TIFFANY HAYES'S DEFENSE AGAINST CAITLIN CLARK:

"Yeah we saw that, I saw that matchup last year. So we knew it was something we could go to. She has a lot of reps with the one-on-one matchup. Tip is quick, she's one of the quickest players I've been around. So we kind of understand, too, not just the physicality we can put on Caitlin, but just the quickness because sometimes quicker guards bother people's handles. So just, again, high IQ from Tip, and then Tip is just fearless. She wanted the moment, she wanted the ball at the end, and, yeah, she closed it for us."

FORWARDS LAETICIA AMIHERE & KAYLA THORNTON, AND GUARD TIFFANY HAYES:

ON LIMITING CAITLIN CLARK:

Hayes: "We just followed the game plan. You know, coach gave us a great game plan, we knew we had to stay up on her. We knew she's a three-level scorer, and I think it was a great team defensive game today. Everybody was locked in, making sure she didn't get any easy looks. So, I think it was a great team defensive win."

ON HOW BIG LAETICIA AMIHERE WAS DOWN THE STRETCH:

Thornton: "Oh man, she was huge. She was huge. You know, I got on her a little bit, but she took that and she used it in the right way. And, I mean, if it wasn't for her, that block when I got drove by was immaculate. So, I'm just proud of her. I'm proud of her for stepping up, coming in and just leaving off where she left off before. So, I'm proud of her."

ON THE CROWD TONIGHT:

Amihere: "Man, they fueled us up. I think there was a stretch of time where we needed that energy and we felt them right along with us as a sixth man. So I appreciate everybody that's out there that comes out and just gives us the energy that we need to pick it up."

Up Next

The Valkyries continue the homestand against Connecticut this Sunday, June 22 at 5:30 p.m. on KPIX+, KMAX, 95.7 The Game, and the Audacy App.







