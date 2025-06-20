Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Sun - 6/22/25
June 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
The Golden State Valkyries have a chance to get over .500 for the first time in franchise history when they host the Connecticut Sun at Chase Center on Sunday (5:30 p.m. PT). The Valkyries have won four of their last five games, including Thursday's Juneteenth win over the Indiana Fever, while the Sun have dropped four straight games.
The Juneteenth celebration continues at Ballhalla on Sunday, with ongoing programming highlighting Bay Area Black artists and community leaders. The first 10,000 fans to arrive on June 22 will receive the first-ever Valkyries rally towel, commemorating Juneteenth weekend.
Valkyries vs. Sun
Sunday, June 22 | Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.
WATCH: KPIX (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento)
LISTEN: 95.7 The Game
LAST TIME OUT
The Golden State Valkyries' bench outscored the Indiana Fever's by 28 points in their 87-77 victory at Chase Center on Thursday. Every Valkyrie reserve that played scored at least nine points, paced by Tiffany Hayes' 14 points and Chloe Bibby's 12 points. Kayla Thornton led the Valkyries with 16 points and a season-high five made threes. Golden State played stellar defense on Fever star Caitlin Clark, containing her to just 11 points and zero made 3-pointers. Earning their sixth win of the season, the Valkyries surpassed the win total of the previous two WNBA expansion teams in just 12 games. » Full Game Recap
CONNECTICUT SCOUTING REPORT
The Connecticut Sun opened the season with five straight losses and have lost their last four games, opening the season with a 2-10 record. Their two wins are tied with the Dallas Wings for the fewest in the league. The Sun have a league-worst point differential, having been outscored by 16.2 points per game. Center Tina Charles and guard Marina Mabrey have been their top performers, tied for a team-high 15.8 points per game.
