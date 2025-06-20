Kate Martin, Temi Fágbénlé and Kayla Thornton Represent Valkyries in First All-Star Voting Returns

June 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Kate Martin, Temi Fágbénlé and Kayla Thornton were all featured in the first returns of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Fan voting. Martin (67,449 votes) ranked 15th among guards. Among frontcourt players, Fágbénlé ranked 17th (63,391 votes), and Thornton 21st (51,645).

Kayla Thornton, a 10-year WNBA veteran and the league's most recent Western Conference Player of the Week recipient, is having a career season, averaging career-highs in points (14.8 PPG), rebounds (7.1 RPG) and steals (1.8 SPG). She is one of five WNBA players this season to be averaging more than 14 points per game, seven rebounds per game and 1.5 steals per game. Thornton has also scored a career-high 22 points on two separate occasions this year. She joins Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson as the only three players in the league this season with two-plus games of at least 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Fágbénlé has started all 10 games she has appeared in this season and is averaging career-highs in points (10.3 PPG), rebounds (6.1 RPG), assists (1.9 APG), steals (1.5 SPG), blocks (0.9 BPG) and minutes (25.8 MPG), while shooting an efficient 54.3 percent from the field. Fágbénlé is one of two players in the league (Aliyah Boston) to be averaging at least 10 points and six rebounds, while shooting over 54 percent from the field.

Martin has appeared in 11 games for the Valkyries this season, making two starts. Martin scored a career-high 14 points against the Minnesota Lynx on June 1.

Vote the Valks gives you the power of picking this year's All-Stars. Submit a new ballot every day until voting closes at 8:59 p.m. PT on June 27, 2025.

June 20 and June 27 mark the final "2-for-1 Days," when each fan vote will count double.

Throughout the voting period, fans may submit one full ballot each day via WNBA.com and the WNBA App.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Fever, on Saturday, July 19 on ABC (5:30 p.m. PT).

Fans are encouraged to vote for their 2025 WNBA All-Stars for a chance to win a trip to the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis*. One Grand Prize winner will receive a 3-day/2-night trip for two, consisting of round-trip coach air transportation, standard double occupancy hotel accommodations, and two tickets to the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest on Friday, July 18, and the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 19.







