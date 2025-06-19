Valkyries Depth a Difference-Maker in Victory over Fever

June 19, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries' bench outscored the Indiana Fever's by 28 points in their 87-77 victory at Chase Center on Thursday. Every Valkyrie reverse that played scored at least nine points, paced by Tiffany Hayes' 14 points and Chloe Bibby's 12 points. Kayla Thornton led the Valkyries with 16 points and a season-high five made threes. Golden State played stellar defense on Fever star Caitlin Clark, containing her to just 11 points and zero made 3-pointers.

BIBBY IMPACTFUL OFF THE BENCH

Chloe Bibby played in her first WNBA game and scored her first career points on Thursday. Bibby's first career bucket came off a dive and seal at the rim for a layup. She then showcased her range, sinking two catch-and-shoot threes, which gave her eight points in her first nine minutes. Bibby finished with 12 points on 4-for-9 shooting in 24 minutes.

VALKYRIES CONTAIN CLARK

The Valkyries welcomed superstar Caitlin Clark to the Bay with suffocating defense, limiting her to just two points on 1-for-8 shooting in the first half. Golden State consistently threw multiple bodies at Clark, forcing her to make the right read as a playmaker. She dished out six assists in the half, often finding her big Aliyah Boston rolling to the rim. In large part due to the Valkyries' defensive game plan, Boston became the focal point of the Fever offense and she beat the halftime buzzer with a trail 3-pointer assisted by Clark. Clark finished with 11 points on 3-for-14 shooting and 0-for-7 from deep.

MARTIN THE MOMENTUM SHIFTER

Every bucket Kate Martin scored on Thursday carried much momentum, with her highlight reel moments energizing both the players and the Chase Center crowd. Three of Martin's baskets were post fadeaways, utilizing her size advantage in isolation to rise over her defender. Her third fadeaway came over her former Iowa teammate Caitlin Clark, capping a 10-2 Valkyries run. She was responsible for half of the points during that spurt, hitting a top-of-the-key 3-pointer on the previous possession. Martin tallied nine points on 4-for-7 shooting with five rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries will remain at Chase Center to host the Connecticut Sun at Chase Center on Sunday (5:30 p.m. PT). Northern California fans can watch at KPIX (Bay Area) or KMAX (Sacramento).







