Postgame Notes: Liberty 81, Mercury 89

June 19, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LIBERTY 81 | MERCURY 89

NEW YORK (10-2) | PHOENIX (10-4)

JUNE 19, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 17 21 27 16 81

MERCURY 15 26 23 25 89

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK PHOENIX

POINTS Stewart (35) Akoa Makani (21)

REBOUNDS Sabally (7) Thomas (15)

ASSISTS Cloud (10) Thomas (7)

KEY MILESTONES & GAME TAKEAWAYS

Breanna Stewart recorded the 14th 30-point game of her New York Liberty career, which is the second-most in franchise history, as well as the 30th of her WNBA career, the third-most in league history.

Stewart is now tied for second in WNBA history for the most 35-point games in the regular season (12). She shares the rank with A'ja Wilson, and the duo are two games shy of Diana Taurasi's all-time record of 14.

For the first time in franchise history, the Liberty have two players averaging 20-plus points per game through the first 12 games of a season: Breanna Stewart (21.1 PPG) and Sabrina Ionescu (20.4 PPG). This marks only the fifth time in WNBA history that a pair of teammates have achieved this feat, joining Dallas' Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally in 2023, and Phoenix's Cappie Pondexter and Diana Taurasi in 2009 (WNBA Champions), 2008 and 2006.

Stewart set new season highs in points (35) and field goals made (11), while matching her season best in steals (3).

The Liberty have hit 125 3-pointers through 12 games, the most in the WNBA this season and tied for the third-most in league history over that span.

New York leads the league in offensive rating (109.6), defensive rating (93.5) and net rating (16.2). The team's net rating ranks ninth-best in WNBA history through 12 games, while its offensive rating is 11th-best all time.

The Liberty's points per game average of 89.1 is the highest in the league this season.







