Indiana Fever Drop Result at Golden State

June 19, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - The Indiana Fever (6-6) suffered an 88-77 road defeat to expansion side, Golden State Valkyries on Thursday night.

The Fever started the game winning the tip followed by a jump shot from Aliyah Boston, who contributed six points in the first quarter for Indiana to lead 21-12. The Fever continued to lead throughout the second quarter going into the halftime break up 44-38, ending the first half with a buzzer-beater three pointer from Boston to give her 15 points and seven rebounds to that point.

Indiana led at the end of the third 59-55, during which Mitchell scored seven points for Indiana. However, the home side turned the tables in the second half, fueled by a 33-18 fourth quarter to take the win in the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Indiana Fever Notes:

- Aliyah Boston's second block in the first quarter marked her 118th career block, passing Teaira McCowan for the fourth most in Indiana Fever history.

- Natasha Howard recorded her 4,000th career point in the second quarter, becoming the 52nd in WNBA history to do so.

- Aliyah Boston recorded her 29th career double-double early in the third quarter, giving her the second most double-doubles in team history, only behind Fever legend Tamika Catchings.

- The game was the first-ever meeting between the Fever and Valkyries, with the latter joining the WNBA as an expansion team this season.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever remain on the road as part of a three-game road swing traveling to face the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, June 22 at 3 p.m. ET, broadcast nationally on ESPN.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.