Fever Open Road Trip with First Meeting with Valkyries

June 19, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Winners of four of their last five, the Indiana Fever (6-5) embark on a three game West Coast road trip that begins on Thursday night with the franchise's first-ever matchup with the expansion Golden State Valkyries (5-6).

The Fever went 4-1 in WNBA Commissioner's Cup play, capped by an 88-71 win over Connecticut on Sunday that - coupled with New York's win over Atlanta - secured Indiana's first appearance in the Commissioner's Cup Championship, which will be played on July 1 at Minnesota.

Indiana's offense has flourished over the past two games with the return of All-Star point guard Caitlin Clark from a quad strain. Clark has averaged 26 points and 7.5 assists over the past two contests while going 11-for-20 from 3-point range. Clark's return has also benefitted All-Star backcourt mate Kelsey Mitchell, who has averaged 19.5 points over the past two games and has scored in double figures in all 11 games this season.

The Valkyries have been maybe more competitive than some might have expected for a first-year franchise. They dropped five of their first seven games, but then put together a three-game win streak, beating the Aces and Storm at home and going to Los Angeles and defeating the Sparks.

Veteran forward Kayla Thornton leads Golden State in both scoring (14.6 points per game) and rebounding (7.2 per contest). 24-year-old guard Veronica Burton adds 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. Center Temi Fagbenle - who the Valkyries selected from Indiana in the expansion draft - is averaging 10.3 points and 6.1 boards per game.







