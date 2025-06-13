Fever Welcome Liberty Back to Indiana on Saturday

June 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever (4-5) welcome the New York Liberty (9-0) to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon for a nationally televised game with major ramifications on the WNBA Commissioner's Cup.

Fever head coach Stephanie White that she expects All-Star guard Caitlin Clark and sharpshooting wing Sophie Cunningham both to be available to play Saturday barring a setback after both players practiced on Friday. Clark has missed the last five games with a quad strain, last playing when the Fever previously hosted the Liberty on May 26. Cunningham has been sidelined for the past four contests with an ankle injury. She also missed the first two games of the season with an ankle injury.

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Clark averaged 19 points, 6 rebounds, and a league-leading 9.3 assists over her first four games prior to being injured. Cunningham has averaged 6.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in four games for Indiana so far this year.

The Fever will need the reinforcements against the loaded Liberty, both the reigning WNBA champions and the league's last remaining undefeated team. New York has won by an average margin of 19 points this season, with only three games decided by double digits. The Liberty's closest game thus far was a 90-88 win over Indiana on May 26.

The Fever led by 12 points in the fourth quarter of that contest, but New York rallied and won on two free throws by Sabrina Ionescu with 2.2 seconds remaining.

The Liberty are 3-0 so far in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup, with the Fever right behind them in the standings at 2-1. Indiana hosts Connecticut on Tuesday and New York hosts Atlanta in the final Commissioner's Cup games for each team. The team with the best record in the Eastern Conference in Commissioner's Cup play will advance to play the West's top team in the championship game on July 1.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.